Cork City red flag, Shels firepower: the League of Ireland talking points

Cork City's case for the defence

Will Cork City’s games guarantee goalfests? Tim Clancy was correct in declaring his team possesses the firepower to rattle the net but the step-up to the Premier also requires solidity in the other box.

Twice relinquishing the lead against Galway United on Friday might be attributed to having newcomers as half his back four, plus Dutch goalkeeper Tein Troost, but they’ll have to shore up to translate draws into wins. We’ll soon find out. Next up is Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght on Sunday.

John Fallon

Forward thinking for Duffer

Shels 4-4-2 will be one of the big themes throughout this season if Damien Duff continues with his dynamic duo up front, a partnership that he describes as a "a bloody handful".

Yes, it will mean a lot more miles in the legs of the players behind covering ground, which shouldn't be a problem as a relentless work ethic is now something synonymous with a Duff side, But on the evidence of the previous two weeks - impressive wins against Drogheda United and potential title chasing Derry City - Mipo Odubeko and Sean Boyd's blossoming partnership will be worth their weight in goals and will no doubt ensure there aren't as many tight games as last season.

Another stand-out feature was the strength of the Red's bench with the likes of JJ Lunney, Ellis Chapman, Ryan O'Kane and John Martin, to name a few, watching on from the start.

And to throw the injured duo of Daniel Kelly and Tyreke Wilson into the mix, who will no doubt be pushing for starting places when fit. It certainly bodes well for the defending Champions who will be looking to not only retain their crown but trying make a mark in Europe when the summer rolls around.

Darryl Geraghty

Bradley's reality check

Is this real life or just fantasy? A domestic league fixture, rather than FAI Cup final, attracting 33,208 fans was commendable but archaic stadia, coupled with provincial clubs sometimes struggling for numbers, threaten to make it a rarity.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley, whose club play in the sole 10,000-plus capacity arena, has cautioned against complacency. “This isn’t sustainable – it won’t happen every week - and we can’t let people off the hook,” he said. ”Today shows potential but doesn’t take our eyes off the ball. This league needs Government support quickly.”

Dundalk's teenage kicks

It was a week for 16-year-olds shining in the League of Ireland. Just 24 hours on from Michael Noonan’s heroics for Shamrock Rovers in Molde, Dundalk kick-started their bid to bounce back from relegation last season with a 1-0 win over Athlone Town at Oriel Park. While Ciarán Kilduff’s side arguably should have won more comfortably, they had league debutant Vinnie Leonard to thank for taking the three points as he rose highest to meet Aodh Dervin’s corner in the 36th minute to become the club’s youngest ever league goalscorer at just 16 years, 10 months and 24 days old. The Meath youngster, whose only previous league appearance came off the bench against Rovers last October, wasn’t expected to be at Friday’s game having featured for the Republic of Ireland U17s in Spain on Wednesday but flew back despite them having another game on Saturday. It appeared a good decision all round.

James Rogers

A little respect for Drogs

Respect. That’s what Kevin Doherty would like a little of for his dogged Drogs. Following Friday night’s tenaciously earned point in the backyard of joint favourites for the Premier Division title, the Drogheda boss spoke of the disregard that he believes has been shown to his team in the build up to the new season.

Drogheda deservedly won the FAI Cup last November and have European football to look forward to this summer.

Boxer and Irish Examiner columnist, Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan at Turner's Cross. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

While delighted with the 0-0 draw in Inchicore, Doherty voiced his annoyance that his team has been written off as relegation fodder before a ball was kicked. That they hadn’t played a game before or that he or his assistant, Daire Doyle, hadn’t managed or been successful.

Doherty’s crew thus had added fire in their belly as a result. And got just that as they made their point on the opening night.

Paul Buttner

Getting to know you at Sligo

While the power going out during Shelbourne's televised hosting of Derry City was referenced, the general pre-match chat concerned the player churn at both Sligo and Waterford, with these clubs constantly forced to rebuild on an annual basis. Each starting XI had five new faces for Saturday's game (which, incidentally, had an attendance of 3,612).

Liam Maloney

Rams' comeback worth more than just three points

When Lee Devitt expertly curled home directly from a corner kick to double the Treaty United lead, Cobh could have thrown in the towel.

Instead, a combination of starters, new faces and substitutes gave them a most unlikely comeback. The triple sub reaped dividends, which can only galvanise a new look outfit.

It's a triumph for the memory bank later in the season, and should they repeat the heroics, they'll surely strike fear across the Division.

The experience of Cian Coleman and Shane Griffin as well as prospects such as Barry Coffey, David Bosnjak and match winner Cian Murphy make this FC32 project intriguing.

Michael McDermott will be bolstered by this comeback but spare a thought for his opposite number, Tommy Barrett, whose youthful side had done enough to win before losing all structure in the closing stages.

Tom Clancy

Kerry put best foot forward

On a very small sample size (one game) it appears that Kerry FC have recruited well. The lack of away wins over the past couple of seasons will surely be tested on this coming Friday night when they travel to play Cobh Ramblers but for now a home win and a clean sheet has Kerry FC fans in the crowd of 810 in Mounthawk Park on Friday night looking up rather than down. It might be only for a week, but it will not stop the Kerry Ultras dreaming.

Murt Murphy

