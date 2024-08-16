Seventh heaven for Treaty against Pike Rovers

FAI Cup third round: Treaty United 7 Pike Rovers 0

Treaty United marched into the last eight of the FAI Cup for the second time in their brief history, after having far too much for Limerick junior side Pike Rovers. In just the second ever all Limerick clash in this famous competition, the hosts made it three wins from four outings, to continue their trend upwards.

Lee Devitt’s hat-trick, two from Trpimir Vrljicak, and strikes from Enda Curran and Robbie Lynch eased United to victory. It is a club record victory for the First Division outfit.

If there was any doubt who’d win this unique derby, it was gone within 41 seconds. Devitt opened the scoring when pouncing on a loose ball, after Curran’s run halted by Rovers’ debutant, Mikey Morrissey.

There was a healthy 1,838 in attendance, but with Pike yet to commence their new junior season, they were always the heaviest of underdogs. That and being short plenty of their main men who got them to this point, for varying reasons, meant it was a night to forget for Robbie Williams’ charges.

Curran did have his goal inside just four minutes, from a penalty. This was 100th senior goal – adding to the treble against Longford Town last Saturday.

The Galwegian was subbed after 34 minutes, perhaps precautionary but his replacement Vrljicak deputised perfectly against the disjointed Hoops.

Devitt finished well for his second on 40 minutes. The midfielder provided a fine assist for Vrljicak who easily headed home his first goal for United.

Clare native Devitt completed his treble within two minutes of the resumption before Vrljicak had a simple header for his second. Robbie Lynch smashed home the 7th goal on 77 minutes to complete the rout.

Tommy Barrett was able to empty his bench at half-time and he’ll have been satisfied that they’d absolutely no stress, unlike what they endured during the penalty shootout victory over Kilbarrack in the previous round.

Treaty United: Chambers; R Lynch, O’Riordan (Horgan 46), O’Connor, Kavanagh; Devitt, Healy (Byrne 46), L Lynch (Tarmey 46); Considine, Curran (Vrljicak – 34), Doherty (Conroy 46).

Pike Rovers: Palen (Doyle 60); Kirwan (Joyce 60), Morrissey, O’Donovan, Madigan; Kelly-Higgins (Prendergast 75), Daly, Walsh, Hanrahan (Cusack 60); Murphy (Mitchell 74); Duff.

Referee: Paul Norton.