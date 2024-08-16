Tottenham sign winger Wilson Odobert from Burnley on five-year deal

Tottenham have completed the signing of the French winger Wilson Odobert from Burnley on a contract until 2029.

Odobert made 32 appearances and scored four goals for Burnley last season after a move from Troyes, but was unable to keep them in the Premier League.

His impressive performances had seen him linked with a move to Ipswich, but Spurs have swooped to sign him for a fee reported by French media to be €37m (£31.5m).

The highly-rated 19-year-old, who scored in Burnley’s Championship victory at Luton on Monday, will wear the No 28 shirt at Spurs. He joins Dominic Solanke, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall as the club’s fourth major summer arrival and will add depth to Ange Postecoglou’s attack with a Europa League campaign to come this season.

Tottenham begin their Premier League campaign at promoted Leicester on Monday, and Postecoglou could call on Gray to play as a holding midfielder in the absence of Yves Bissouma, who has been given a one-match ban by the club.

“Archie has settled in really well,” Postecoglou said on Friday. “We’ve asked him to play different positions [in pre-season], but he’s handled it really well.

“Part of the attraction of bringing someone like Archie to our club is he can play more than one position, so when it’s required, we can use him in those areas,” the Tottenham head coach added. “He is going really well, I am really happy with him and he has every chance to play on Monday.”

Diego Moreira has left Chelsea to join partner club Strasbourg on a permanent basis. The winger joined the Blues in July 2023 on a free transfer from Benfica, but only featured for the first team once, in a Carabao Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon.

After a loan spell at Lyon, Moreira scored five goals in nine games for Chelsea’ Under-21 side.

PA, Guardian