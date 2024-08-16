Tottenham sign winger Wilson Odobert from Burnley on five-year deal

Teenager scored four Premier League goals last season.
Tottenham sign winger Wilson Odobert from Burnley on five-year deal

Former Burnley winger Wilson Odobert. Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Fri, 16 Aug, 2024 - 13:52

Tottenham have completed the signing of the French winger Wilson Odobert from Burnley on a contract until 2029.

Odobert made 32 appearances and scored four goals for Burnley last season after a move from Troyes, but was unable to keep them in the Premier League. 

His impressive performances had seen him linked with a move to Ipswich, but Spurs have swooped to sign him for a fee reported by French media to be €37m (£31.5m).

The highly-rated 19-year-old, who scored in Burnley’s Championship victory at Luton on Monday, will wear the No 28 shirt at Spurs. He joins Dominic Solanke, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall as the club’s fourth major summer arrival and will add depth to Ange Postecoglou’s attack with a Europa League campaign to come this season.

Tottenham begin their Premier League campaign at promoted Leicester on Monday, and Postecoglou could call on Gray to play as a holding midfielder in the absence of Yves Bissouma, who has been given a one-match ban by the club.

“Archie has settled in really well,” Postecoglou said on Friday. “We’ve asked him to play different positions [in pre-season], but he’s handled it really well.

“Part of the attraction of bringing someone like Archie to our club is he can play more than one position, so when it’s required, we can use him in those areas,” the Tottenham head coach added. “He is going really well, I am really happy with him and he has every chance to play on Monday.” 

Diego Moreira has left Chelsea to join partner club Strasbourg on a permanent basis. The winger joined the Blues in July 2023 on a free transfer from Benfica, but only featured for the first team once, in a Carabao Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon. 

After a loan spell at Lyon, Moreira scored five goals in nine games for Chelsea’ Under-21 side.

PA, Guardian

x

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

2025 Annual General Meeting of the Football Association of Ireland David Courell: Ireland facing Israel a decision for the board and the executive
Celtic Training - Celtic Park - Wednesday February 25th 'Such a nonsense' - Martin O'Neill baffled by VAR process as Celtic go to Stuttgart
2025 Annual General Meeting of the Football Association of Ireland 'No motion for boycott will overturn Israel fixture decision', says FAI CEO David Courell
<p>FAI director of football John Martin before the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Dundalk and Drogheda United. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile.</p>

'John acted in good faith' - FAI supremo gives qualified backing to director of football

READ NOW

Sport

Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers. and reporters

Latest

Sport

Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers. and reporters

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited