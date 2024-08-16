Sammie Szmodics signs for Premier League side Ipswich Town 

Ireland international Sammie Szmodics has realised his Premier League dream at 28 by joining Ipswich Town in time for their opener against Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime.

Blackburn Rovers, for whom he scored 33 goals last season to claim the Championship Golden Boot and a place in the Team of the Season, held out for a fee believed to reach £11m with add-ons.

Colchester-born Szmodics was eventually capped by Ireland in this year’s friendlies – spurning an approach from Hungary – and is in line to face his native England in the September 7 Uefa Nations League opener.

He joins Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys on the same day they’ve enlisted Kalvin Phillips on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

“There’s always been interest since I was a kid, but it just felt right this time with the challenge of the Premier League,” said Szmodics.

“After speaking to a couple of the lads, including Lewis Travis who was here last season, they just pushed me and said that I need to come and work under this manager, which is something I can’t wait to do.

“It’s every boy’s dream to play in the Premier League and I’ve always said to my friends, family and agents that I’ll get to the top one day.

“There’s nothing more I want than to score at Portman Road for Ipswich Town. I am over the moon to be here and looking forward to the season ahead.”

Northern Ireland native McKenna said: “We think Sam brings a lot of different qualities to the squad and is an experienced player who has worked extremely hard over the years to improve his game and to become more and more effective as a player.

“That was shown last year with the fantastic season he had at Blackburn with the goals he scored throughout the campaign, including one at Portman Road of course.

“He has a real feel for scoring goals and works so hard for the team both on and off the ball. He knows many of the players here, as well as some of the staff and has ties to the club and to the area.

“This is a move that works for all parties and he has rightfully earned the chance to play in the Premier League, which I know he is delighted to do at this club.

“His arrival gives us another really versatile forward player who can operate in different roles and systems, giving us a big goal threat and plenty of other qualities to add to the team.”