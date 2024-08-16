Premier League: 10 things to look out for on the opening weekend

1. Transfers create pressure for Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag is one step closer to playing an all-former-Ajax back five after the arrivals of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. With André Onana and Lisandro Martínez already in position, the head coach’s influence in transfer activity is clear. What this means, however, is that Ten Hag will not be left with many excuses if the defence is not up to scratch. The vast majority of new players arriving in the Premier League need time to settle, but how much can they be afforded given the need to get off to a good start? They should all know how the manager wants them to operate, having worked with him before, but whether they can function as a unit remains to be seen. Fulham won at Old Trafford last season and are capable of doing it again, which would put United on the back foot from the start. With a difficult trip to Brighton followed by Liverpool at home, United’s new defence must harmonise quickly, otherwise the pressure will be on. Will Unwin

2. Managers Slot into new surroundings

Two of the most intriguing new managers come face to face at Portman Road. Kieran McKenna was linked with every decent job under the sun before signing a new deal with Ipswich, while Arne Slot was given the task of replacing Jürgen Klopp in the Liverpool dugout. It’s the promised land for both coaches and they know the Premier League is a huge step up from the Championship and Eredivisie respectively. McKenna will not want to sacrifice the style which has brought Ipswich two promotions in as many seasons, but he will be pragmatic enough to know it cannot work the same way in the Premier League. Whether he can get the balance right will be vital. Slot, with no new signings, has what Klopp left behind, which is a very good team that came third last season. The Dutchman made his own imprint on the side over pre-season but victories on tour mean very little. WU

3. Calafiori can be an instant cult hero

If Riccardo Calafiori’s first 25 minutes as an Arsenal player were anything to go by then the Italian should become an instant hero in north London. Serenaded by chants of “Calafiori Dreamin”, Mikel Arteta was delighted with the reception given to the 23-year-old when he replaced Oleksandr Zinchenko against Lyon in Arsenal’s final pre-season matchlast week. “I just love it,” said Arteta. “When the supporters react like that to one of our own it’s great. The way you feel it straight away, it’s love, he’s respected and they’re right behind you. That’s an unbelievable platform for many players to join our club.” Expect an even louder welcome if the defender makes it on to the pitch at the Emirates on Saturday. Ed Aarons

4. The Goodison Park farewell begins

Goodison Park opens its doors for the final season of its 132-year existence as Fabian Hürzeler, the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history, walks in for his competitive Brighton debut. The 31-year-old represents another bold managerial appointment by the Seagulls and early indications suggest they have made another smart move in replacing Roberto De Zerbi. Hürzeler, a German, Swiss and US citizen, won promotion to the Bundesliga with St Pauli last season having transformed the club inside 18 months. He oversaw four friendly wins out of four in pre-season – 14 goals scored and three conceded – and is looking to enhance an already impressive forward line with the signing of the Leeds striker Georginio Rutter. At the request of Kevin Campbell’s family, Everton will not pay a formal tribute to their much-loved former striker until the next home league game against Bournemouth on 31 August, when they will be in attendance. Andy Hunter

5. All eyes on Howe at weakened Newcastle

On paper, the Newcastle squad preparing to face Southampton is weaker than the one that thrashed Aston Villa 5-1 at St James’ Park on last year’s opening day. Although Sandro Tonali’s return from a 10-month suspension for breaching betting regulations at the end of this month will improve things, the team’s star central defender, Sven Botman, is likely to be sidelined with a knee injury until the new year. Meanwhile Callum Wilson is injured (again) and Elliot Anderson has been sold to Nottingham Forest. Eddie Howe had hoped to have the England centre half Marc Guéhi by now in an arguably unbalanced squad – bizarrely containing five goalkeepers – but Crystal Palace are playing hardball over the fee. The collapse of Miguel Almirón’s proposed move to Charlotte FC in MLS has crimped the summer budget. At a time when Howe’s relationship with Paul Mitchell, the club’s new sporting director, remains embryonic, FA executives may well be watching the way events unfold on Tyneside. Howe might not be ready to jump ship for England right now, but that could yet change. Louise Taylor

6. Iraola ponders life beyond Solanke

Andoni Iraola begins life without Dominic Solanke at the City Ground. Bournemouth are set to sign Porto’s Evanilson in the coming days, aided by the profit made on the striker who scored 19 times in the league last season. In the meantime, Enes Ünal, their backup option, is injured, leaving the Basque coach requiring a plan C for the trip to Nottingham. Curiously, in the final pre-season match against Girona, Iraola elected to play midfielder Philip Billing as the central striker, not a role many anticipated for the Dane. The former Huddersfield man did find the back of the net against the Catalan side, only to have it ruled out. He was replaced at the break by Antoine Semenyo, who briefly auditioned for the No 9 gig before being withdrawn with 13 minutes to go, allowing Daniel Jebbison to have his chance and score the winner. It leaves Iraola with plenty to ponder. WU

7. High-wire act for Emery and Villa

Unai Emery has done a fantastic job as Aston Villa manager but this season brings a new challenge: to keep improving while coping with the added intensity of the Champions League. He has been backed by his board, who’ve spent big money on Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen, as well as adding depth through the acquisition of various young players. Yet Villa still look a little shy: of physicality in defence, given neither Pau Torres nor Ezri Konsa are dominators; of creativity in midfield, where their only specialist is the decent but not outstanding Emi Buendía; and up front, where an injury to Ollie Watkins would leave them severely short. Emery, of course, is a master at accentuating strengths while hiding weaknesses, but opponents are now wise to Villa’s style. West Ham, comfortable sitting deep and nasty on the counter, are well-placed to exploit their high defensive line. Daniel Harris

8. Can Eagles soar again without Olise?

Crystal Palace appointed Oliver Glasner in February and between then and the end of the season – which they finished with a run of six wins in seven – only Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea earned more points than the Eagles. However, Michael Olise has since left for Bayern Munich and there is also a chance Marc Guéhi and Eberechi Eze could depart. That places much responsibility on the shoulders of Jean-Philippe Mateta who has scored 13 times in 13 games under Glasner. Before then, his goalscoring record was distinctly unimpressive, but his superb form at the Olympics – in a different team and under the weight of a nation’s expectations – point to a player who has hit his stride rather than simply a streak, a complete centre-forward able to occupy two centre-backs. Whether he can go again after losing the gold medal match to Spain remains to be seen. If not, Palace may have a problem. DH

9. Maresca may fear another City mauling

This is Enzo Maresca’s first competitive game in charge of Chelsea but he has already played and lost to City since taking over in June. In Ohio a fortnight ago, Chelsea’s performance was desperate, gifting three goals to Erling Haaland through inept attempts to pass around at the back and shipping four by full time. Pep Guardiola, Maresca’s former boss when he was on the City coaching staff, seemingly took pity on his protege and brought on the kids, not that many bona fide first-teamers started. It was part of a miserable tour to the USA as Maresca attempted to accelerate his coaching methods. Unfortunately, three losses and a draw against Wrexham were not the planned outcome for the Italian as the players struggled to grasp what was required. It is fine to fail in friendlies, whatever the standard, but Maresca knows starting in the Premier League at home against the champions is a risky business; a pummelling could set Chelsea back considerably. WU

10. Pieces in place for Postecoglou to prosper

Spurs made an excellent start to life under Ange Postecoglou at the start of last season, taking 26 points from the first available 30. But though the results were impressive, evidence of an inspirational manger with a clear plan, performances were less so, meaning the drop-off that followed – 40 points from the remaining 84 – was unsurprising. In the process, it was also hard not to wonder whether Postecoglou’s model – a high defensive line and implacable commitment to attack – suited the players he had, and whether his gruff, homespun honesty was wearing thin in the face of his tactical rigidity, mate. In his defence, it’s worth noting he was acclimatising to a new league with a team without a focal point, then lost James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur to injury. But with both now fit, Dominic Solanke bought for big money and Archie Gray also signed, Spurs must again start well or pressure will quickly build. DH