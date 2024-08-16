Howe insists Newcastle will not pay 'silly' money for transfer targets
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has insisted the club will not pay "silly" money for transfer targets as talks over a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi continue.
Speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, as reports suggested the Magpies had made a fourth bid for the £65million-rated England international, head coach Howe admitted they would not be held to ransom over any player.
Asked if there was a time when the club would walk away from a deal, he said: "We have done many times in my time here, especially early on where there was very much a 'Newcastle tax' on any deal where when we would ring up, the price would double, so many times we were, 'No, that's not for us, we're not going to go down that road where we feel we're over-paying for players'.
"That's changed slightly because people have seen the dynamic, that we're not going to pay silly fees for players, so I think now it's returned more to normality."
Howe declined to comment on Guehi specifically, but when asked if any deals were close, he said: "Not that I know of."
He added: "We're hopeful. We're working hard. There's no lack of effort from outside but, as I said earlier, there's nothing close."