Legendary League of Ireland manager Jim McLaughlin dies at 83

The Derry native enjoyed huge success with Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City.
Jim McLaughlin on the Dundalk bench in 1941.  Picture: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

Thu, 15 Aug, 2024 - 16:59
John Fallon

Jim McLaughlin – the most decorated League of Ireland manager in history – has passed away at the age of 83.

After the Derry native played in England for a number of clubs, including Birmingham City, he embarked on a golden managerial career at Dundalk from 1974.

There he elevated the Lilwyhites to domestic kingpins, winning the league and FAI Cup three times apiece, including the double in 1979. They also had narrow defeats in European Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup to Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

Trophies continued to be hauled at Shamrock Rovers, his tenure entailing the first three of the four-in-row feats of the mid-1980s, franked by two FAI Cups.

Derry came calling soon after their emergence in the LOI. Their domestic treble of 1989 has still not been matched.

His achievement of being the only manager to clinch titles in three decades when he was reunited with his Rovers captain Pat Byrne, leading Shelbourne to glory in 1992.

There were further stints at Drogheda and back at Dundalk and he’ll also be remembered as the person who managed the Irish Olympic team that competed for a place at the 1988 showpiece.

He shares company with Stephen Kenny and Stephen Bradley as the only person to be feted as the Soccer Writers Ireland personality of the year on three occasions. In 2009, on the organisation‘s 50th, he was conferred with the Special Merit Award in recognition of his stellar contribution to the domestic game.

