Movers that can shake up the Premier League

Dean Huijsen - Bournemouth

The priority for Bournemouth in the coming weeks is to sign a replacement for last season's top scorer Dominic Solanke but head coach Andoni Iraola has a handy crop of centre-backs to call upon. Marcos Senesi and Illia Zabarnyi are first choice for the Cherries, yet the addition of youngster Dean Huijsen is a smart one. The 19-year-old was solid during his loan spell with Roma, netting twice, and his commendable distribution should help Bournemouth in their build up play. The Cherries had the 14th lowest possession average (44%) last season, a figure that should rise when Huijsen features.

Mats Wieffer - Brighton

Pascal Gross will go down as one of Brighton's greatest ever signings. The German joined from Ingolstadt for just £3m back in 2017, and his sale left a gaping hole in the middle of the park. The Seagulls are hoping the addition of Mats Wieffer can go some way to filling the void left by Gross' exit. Some expected Wieffer to follow Arne Slot to Liverpool, though any deal failed to materialise. Nevertheless, Brighton now have a handy ball winner on their books - the 24-year-old won possession in the midfield third more times (143) than any other player in the Eredivisie last season - and one with top-level experience to boot.

Daichi Kamada - Crystal Palace

Oliver Glasner has been reunited with Daichi Kamada at Crystal Palace. The departure of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich is a blow for the Eagles but in Kamada, the south London side have a player well versed in the demands of Glasner. The Japan international hardly pulled up any trees during his time with Lazio yet is a hard working midfielder with a knack for influencing games in the final third. He turned down a new contract with the Italian side so joins Palace for free, and he should prove a fine capture.

Iliman Ndiaye - Everton

Everton had few problems keeping opponents out last season - they boasted the fourth best defensive record - but they netted just 40 league goals; only Sheffield United (35) scored fewer. The Toffees generated the largest xG underperformance (19.35) in the division and the club are hoping the signing of Iliman Ndiaye will improve their fortunes in front of goal. The Senegal international joins on the back of a disappointing campaign with Marseille and the hope is he can rediscover his 2022/23 form, where he scored 14 and provided 10 assists for Sheffield United.

Jorge Cuenca - Fulham

The departures of Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo meant Fulham were always going to add a new centre-back this summer, and they have done well to convince Jorge Cuenca to swap Villarreal for west London. The 24-year-old is able to operate at both the heart of the defence and at left-back, and has a knack for being in the right place at the right time to alleviate pressure on his side's goal. Indeed, five clearances per 90 ranked third in La Liga last season, while he's not afraid to get stuck in, as evident by an average of 1.9 tackles per 90 in Spain's top tier.

Jacob Greaves - Ipwich

Ipswich still have work to do in the transfer market, notably to sign a new striker and potentially cover for the injured Nathan Broadhead, but the Tractor Boys did well to land Jacob Greaves from Hull. The 23-year-old was never going to remain in the Championship following the Tigers' failure to secure promotion with Ipswich acting quickly to secure the centre-back's services. Greaves made the 10th most clearances (187) in the 2023/24 Championship, and ranked ninth for passes per game (76). His rapid adjustment to Premier League football is key if Ipswich are to stay up.

Nikola Milenkovic - Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest's glaring weakness last summer was their failure to defend set-pieces. They have sought to rectify this issue with the signing of towering goalkeeper Carlos Miguel and, more importantly, the capture of Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina. The Serb was dominant in the air least season, returning the best aerial success rate (79.4%) in Serie A. Milenkovic has been linked with a Premier League move in the past, and Forest have now taken a punt on the 26-year-old. The defender cost just £12m, that a bargain in the current market, and he could prove a very astute piece of business for Forest.

Ben Brereton Diaz - Southampton

Southampton still have a couple of weak areas in the squad, namely between the sticks, but the signing on Ben Brereton Diaz could prove one of the club's smarter additions in the market. Che Adams' move to Torino meant Saints needed to sign another attacker with the Chilean arriving from Villarreal. Diaz spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield United, where despite their relegation, he shone, scoring six times and providing one assist. Able to play out wide or through the middle, the 25-year-old is a fine pick up for Russell Martin's side.

Lucas Bergvall - Tottenham

Technically, Tottenham signed Lucas Bergvall in February, with the north London side beating off competition from Barcelona for his services. However, he didn't officially join until last month and he's quickly won a number of admirers for his pre-season performances. The 18-year-old made his home debut against Bayern Munich on Saturday, providing the assist for compatriot Dejan Kulusevski in the second half. Supporters are hoping that is the first of many. Handed the number 15 shirt, Bergvall is a signing many perhaps overlooked when it was made. It wouldn't be a surprise if he were to secure a regular first team squad spot this season.

Niclas Fullkrug - West Ham

West Ham have backed Julen Lopetegui heavily in the market following his May appointment. Max Kilman, Guido Rodriguez, Crysencio Summerville and Jean-Clair Todibo have all made the move to east London. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to follow suit. However, it's the signing of Niclas Fullkrug that should excite fans. Germany's backup striker netted 12 times and provided eight assists in the Bundesliga last season, and he's a proper old-school number nine that will quickly win over the West Ham faithful. Given the raft of attackers in support, the 31-year-old should feel confident about making an immediate impact in east London.