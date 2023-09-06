Derry City reduce the gap on leaders with five star win against UCD

UCD 0 Derry City 5

Derry City made the most of their game in hand in the title race, comfortably dispatching bottom side UCD on a balmy night at The Bowl.

A first half goal from Danny Mullen, and a brace a piece from Will Patching and Brandon Kavanagh did all the damage, which now put the Candystripes within four points of the leaders Shamrock Rovers – who’s management team were keen onlookers in South Dublin.

The visitors flew out of the traps and with just two minutes played got themselves in front when Mullen powered home a header from close range, having been picked out by fellow Scot, Paul McMullen, on the right wing.

The hosts, undeterred from their early concession, missed a glorious chance to get themselves level after a quarter of an hour. Having seen Cameron McJannet slip, Danu Kinsella-Bishop raced through on goal but opted for power with his strike, forcing Brian Maher into a top class save to keep his side ahead.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley watches on.

A quick-fire double before the break wrapped up the three points for Ruaidhri Higgins’ side, following a pretty sloppy period by their own high standards.

Following an identical move to the first, with Sadou Diallo spraying the ball out right to McMullen, the flying winger then picked out Will Patching on the penalty spot, who caressed the ball first time up and over Kian Healy into the top corner.

Immediately after this classy finish, it was Brandon Kavanagh’s turn to get on the scoresheet finishing from close range to effectively seal all three points for the hosts, on course for their first win in Dublin in the league since May.

Patching was putting on an exhibition, and just minutes into the second half scored another beauty this time curling a left-footed effort into the top corner from the edge of the area.

The Englishman then turned provider, cutting back for Kavanagh who whipped his left footed strike away from Healy and into the bottom corner.

UCD: Healy, Barr (O’Brien, 77), Keaney, Wells, Osam, Behan (Doyle, 53), Verdon (Curtis, 77), Keane, Norris (Higgins, 53), Brennan, Kinsella-Bishop (Raggett, 53).

DERRY CITY: Maher, McJannet (Todd, 60), Coll, McEleney, Doherty, McMullen, O’Reilly (McEleney, 57), Diallo (McCay, 72), Kavanagh, Patching (McEneff, 60), Mullen (Kavanagh, 57).

Referee: David Dunne.