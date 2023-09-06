Ireland clash on the periphery as France readies for Rugby World Cup opener

Paris is bedecked in posters promoting the Rugby World Cup starting on Friday, demoting the round-ball game to the periphery of the nation’s gaze.

Both managers were asked for their opinions of the contenders, as was Antoine Griezmann, and despite a typically Gallic grunt from Didier Deschamps, the French manager was in surprisingly chirpy form.

And why wouldn’t he, now in his 12th year as national team boss and overseeing a generation occupying the same bracket as the team he captained to their World Cup in 1998.

“When?” was his initial reply to the rugby question, underlining the proximity to tomorrow’s opener against the All Blacks at Stade de France.

“I think I’ve other things to focus on. I didn’t exchange so much with Fabien (Galthié) about their preparations for this match but I believe they will meet expectations in France.”

Like the football team here, those expectancy levels among the sporting public don’t legislate for silver medals.

Trophies are the currency they trade in but there was no chatter about a gulf in class between the Irish team. Stephen Kenny ensured the facts were ventilated when a query from the local press was lobbed in.

“Ireland have done brilliantly and deserved their No 1 status in the world,” affirmed the Irish boss.

“They come with a strong chance of competing for the trophy. France are very good too and the pair are two of the main teams in contention.”

Back to the real code and Les Bleus learning from their slender victory in Dublin. It wasn’t lost in translation what Griezmann thought about toiling past Ireland, adamant they will ensure a repeat isn’t countenanced.

“It was a nervous escape for us to win this game,” said the man whose brace helped France knock Ireland out of Euro 2016. “We had to suffer a lot in defence but, if we have more control of the ball in this game, we will not suffer in the same way.”

Their intention to outplay Ireland is bolstered by the return of some gems who missed the first meeting.

Arsenal star William Saliba is favourite to slot into defence alongside Dayot Upamecano, replacing the injured Ibrahima Konate.

Ousmane Dembélé has also returned from injury and tipped to start on the right of the three attackers behind the lone frontman.

That role may be delegated to Randal Kolo Muani but PSG’s recent capture hasn’t trained this week and a decision will be made whether to instead entrust Oliver Giroud with that responsibility.

France’s all-time top scorer had a ding-dong battle with John Egan at the Aviva, the latest in a series that began in the English Premier League. Kenny is hopeful Ireland’s stand-in captain has sufficiently overcome his knocks to start.

“John had knee and ankle injuries, believe it or not, and has only had the pre-match training session this week,” said Kenny, conscious too of Sunday’s visit by the Dutch.

“We wouldn’t play John if we felt it would put him in any danger.”

There’ll be enough of that to grapple with as it is.