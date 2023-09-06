John Egan: 'We know France are a top team but we just have to embrace these games'

John Egan has urged his Ireland teammates to relish facing the second-best team in the world tomorrow night when they meet France in Paris.

Against a team laced with global stars like Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann, Stephen Kenny’s side are rank outsiders to cause an upset but require something from the qualifier to resurrect their Euro dream.

Egan is winning his battle to overcome the knee injury which forced him out of Sheffield United’s draw against Everton on Saturday and will captain the side out at Parc des Princes if passed fit.

The Corkman did well to shackle Oliver Giroud in the first game between the nations, only losing to Benjamin Pavard’s long-range strike.

He and fellow defenders Nathan Collins and Dara O’Shea will be further tested when Les Bleus chase a fifth straight win of the campaign. They didn’t concede a goal in the victories over Netherlands, Ireland, Gibraltar and Greece.

“We know France are a top team but we just have to embrace these games,” declared during the pre-match press conference at the match venue.

“We did in Dublin, putting in a really good performance that we can take a lot of confidence from. We deserved a draw and would have got that only for a world-class save at the end.

“Coming here is one of the toughest possible games and we’ll have to perform to our maximum to get a result. We’ve a lot of belief and we’re always prepared for games. We just need to perform to the best of our ability.”

Kenny admits this 35th game of his three-year reign is the sternest of all. Evan Ferguson on Tuesday became the latest first-choice player to miss out when he withdrew due a knee injury but the manager is content with the depth of his panel.

“I don’t look at it like that,” he retorted when the issue of bad luck was raised about losing his main striker.

“I’m very privileged to manage Ireland. Five of our attackers are missing five of them – Mikey Johnston, Michael Obafemi, Troy Parrott, Callum Robinson and Evan – but giving 18 players their debuts over the last few years has increased squad depth.

“We will still name a strong team and I’m very happy with what we have for tomorrow and the options.

“France were a penalty shootout away from retaining their World Cup less than a year ago and are definitely among the best two best teams in the world, if not the best.

“We must respect their talent. To come into their backyard of Paris presents a stiff challenge and one that we understand is difficult. But we’re excited by it too.” Kick-off is 7.45pm.