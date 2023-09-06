Katie McCabe nominated for the Women's Ballon d’Or

The Republic of Ireland international has impressed for both club and country in 2023.
Katie McCabe nominated for the Women's Ballon d’Or

ONE OF THE WORLD'S BEST: Ireland’s Katie McCabe has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or. Pic Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 18:45
Andrew Horgan

Katie McCabe has been nominated for the Women's Ballon d’Or.

The Republic of Ireland international has impressed for both club and country in 2023, scoring some brilliant goals at important times along the way.

The Arsenal midfielder won the Goal of the season award for the Women's Super League and helped the Gunners reach the semi-finals of the Champions League in the process.

While for her country, the Dublin native was instrumental in leading Ireland to this summer's World Cup and scored their only goal of the tournament directly from a corner, which was also in contention for the Goal of the tournament.

Following her nomination on Wednesday evening, Ireland's Official Twitter account posted: "Our Own Katie McCabe. Proud of our captain."

More to follow...

More in this section

France v Morocco - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Semi Final - Al Bayt Stadium Sofyan Amrabat talks up impact of Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag on his career
Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Man United taking abuse allegations made against Antony ‘seriously’
England v Iran - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group B - Khalifa International Stadium Bukayo Saka keen to improve after winning England men’s player of the year again
Republic of Ireland Training Session and Press Conference

John Egan: 'We know France are a top team but we just have to embrace these games'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd