Katie McCabe nominated for the Women's Ballon d’Or

Katie McCabe has been nominated for the Women's Ballon d’Or.

The Republic of Ireland international has impressed for both club and country in 2023, scoring some brilliant goals at important times along the way.

The Arsenal midfielder won the Goal of the season award for the Women's Super League and helped the Gunners reach the semi-finals of the Champions League in the process.

While for her country, the Dublin native was instrumental in leading Ireland to this summer's World Cup and scored their only goal of the tournament directly from a corner, which was also in contention for the Goal of the tournament.

Following her nomination on Wednesday evening, Ireland's Official Twitter account posted: "Our Own Katie McCabe. Proud of our captain."

