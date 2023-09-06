Adam Idah and Chiedozie Ogbene likely to be given the nod against France

Thierry Henry capturing the limelight at France’s Clairefontaine training ground evoked painful memories of his last brush with Ireland in Paris but also conjured a reminder of a glorious generation for the visitors.

Henry’s first day on the grass as Under-21 manager not only diverted media away from the senior gathering at the Pibarot Stadium but a cohort of players.

All were anxious to view the legend’s imprint on his emerging stars but it was the sight of him donning the famous cockerel again that enthused the locals.

When the reign of Didier Deschamps does end, whether walked or pushed, Henry is ever increasingly being touted as his successor. Laurent Blanc was considered the heir ‘til his record at Lyon nosedived in recent weeks.

Infamously, Henry had more than, ahem, a hand in the outcome of the last qualifier between the nations, denying Ireland at least a penalty shootout shot at reaching the 2010 World Cup.

That was the Ireland team of Given, Dunne, Keane and Duff, all colts at the 2002 showpiece but who peaked seven years later. There would be no injustice stopping them reaching the next tournament but age caught up when it came to surviving the Euro 2012 group of death.

Unlike the French, who arguably possess a squad equally strong as that roster that imploded at the subsequent finals, quality levels within Ireland’s have plummeted.

The closest Ireland have to that royalty won’t be leading their charge at Parc des Princes on Thursday.

It’s likely only four of Ireland’s starting team will hail from the Premier League, one of whom – Chiedozie Ogbene – has yet to start for newly-promoted Luton Town.

Tenuous thoughts of halting Les Bleus from effectively wrapping up their place at next year’s finals in Germany hinged on the presence of Evan Ferguson’s presence spearheading the attack.

That route was perished with a noon FAI press release confirming the unavailability of the teen sensation. There had been no indication of the knee injury cited, especially when the association posted a video clip on social media of the great hope arriving into camp on Sunday night, bearhugged by the awaiting Shane Duffy.

Instead of the likely lad up top, it will be unlikely lads, both from Cork, who’ll be tasked with foraging for a shock goal. Although Aaron Connolly is recalled after enjoying a renaissance, Stephen Kenny confirmed he’s not in contention to start.

Adam Idah has long been a favourite of the manager, stretching to their Under-21 era together in 2019, and being hooked at half-time against Greece won’t diminish his prospects of regaining his spot as Ferguson’s replacement. He’s playing and scoring for Norwich City.

Chiedozie Ogbene was missed in Athens but insists the hamstring troubles are not a concern, attributable to impact injuries rather than arising from his explosive sprints.

His incisive running caused havoc for the French six months ago, a night one goal made the difference in the visitors’ favour.

Ogbene’s journey to the top, from Grange through the League of Ireland to the lower English leagues and now the highest of them all, has emboldened him to relish a mismatch like this. That he thrives against adversity fuels fearlessness.

“I remember going on a two-week trial to Chelsea when we played them recently,” he recalled.

“I have to give myself some credit. In six years from Limerick FC to the Premier - that’s a-one-in-200,000 shot, according to my former coach Joe. I rang him for advice before joining Luton in the summer and he told me I had to take it.

“I have small targets and goals in life. The main one is international football and now it’s the Premier League.”

There’s no ceiling on those ambitions, starting with this week’s assignments against France, ranked second in the world, and the pool’s top seeds Netherlands on Sunday at Aviva Stadium.

He’s aiming higher than Kenny’s wish of ‘one big win’ from the double-header.

“Let’s be realistic here,” began Ogbene, laying out the objective for the pair of tests.

“Three points puts us back into it but we’re not in control – four gives us control of our destiny. We want to be in control.

“That’s the pressure the manager has put on us and the pressure we put on ourselves. We all want to achieve qualification and go to Germany.”

Such an improbable comeback would be handy alright.