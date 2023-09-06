Playing for Ireland in Cork is extra special, says Matt Healy

Ireland U21 international Matt Healy says playing in his native Cork makes lining up for his country all the more special.

Ireland are playing a European U21 qualifiers double-header in Turner’s Cross over the next week. Turkey are the visitors on Friday, September 8, before the visit of San Marino on Tuesday, September 12.

Former Cork City player Healy is expecting a large crowd.

"Playing for your country is obviously an unbelievable feeling but playing for your country in Cork, for me, would be even a better thing,” says Healy. “You can't explain how good that would feel, especially when I'm playing away now, so my family can come and watch.

"And the people in Cork will come out in their numbers as always. I know from playing for Cork City they're always there. There'll be a good contingent from my family anyway.”

Healy recently moved abroad to join Belgian side Francs Borains, a move he says was the right one for his career.

“It's a new challenge for me, something different. I wanted to test myself somewhere else. I'm still settling in, it's early days but I'm enjoying it at the moment.

“It was a big decision. I had a couple of teams in Ireland and England (interested) as well but I just felt that for a career move it would be good for me. This league is well watched all over the world so one good season and you never know what might happen. That was my thinking.”

Healy joins the ever-growing number of young Irish players who have eschewed the traditional route of joining English clubs in favour of moving further afield. One of the biggest challenges is the language barrier.

“Unfortunately I don't have much French in me at the moment but I'll learn. I am trying to learn. I did it at school but it was a couple of years ago and it's forgotten about. It's different, the team talks are in French but there's a couple of lads who speak English and they translate and the assistant manager speaks English as well.”

Having come so close to qualification for the last Euros campaign, missing out on a place after losing a penalty shoot-out to Israel, Ireland are hoping to go one better this time. Healy is targeting two wins to get the campaign up and running.

“That's the aim, get off to a good start, make a statement to the other teams in the group and tell them what we're about. We will be competitive in every game we play, even against the big teams.”