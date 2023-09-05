Spanish women's coach Jorge Vilda fired after Luis Rubiales kiss furore

Spain's football federation has sacked Jorge Vilda, the coach of its World Cup-winning women's team, as part of the fallout caused by its president kissing a player on the lips
HAPPIER TIMES: Spain head coach Jorge Vilda celebrates after the World Cup final. Pic: PA

Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 16:02
Reuters

Spain's football federation (RFEF) has sacked Jorge Vilda, the coach of its World Cup-winning women's team, as part of the fallout caused by the kiss on the lips on player Jenni Hermoso by its president, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

A new board formed after the suspension of RFEF President Luis Rubiales by Fifa over the allegedly non-consensual kiss during the World Cup victory celebration two weeks ago has terminated Vilda's contract, the source said.

The scandal involving Rubiales has quickly spiralled into a national debate over women's rights and sexist behaviour.

Considered a close ally of Rubiales, Vilda had been under fire since last year after 15 players staged a mutiny calling for his resignation because of his inadequate coaching methods and calling for conditions to match those of the men's squad.

Most of the players involved were cut out of the squad even as some demands were met.

Danae Boronat, a sports presenter who interviewed Spain's leading female players for her book “Don’t Call Them Girls, Call Them Footballers”, said players accused Vilda of micromanaging , such as instructing senior players what to say in interviews.

Vilda and Luis de La Fuente, the men's national team manager, applauded Rubiales when he refused to resign on August 25 but later issued statements condemning his behaviour.

