Ogbene has 'no fear' as Ireland prepare to take on France

Chiedozie Ogbene never shirks a challenge but hitting his target of extracting four points off France and Netherlands is his most ambitious yet.

Ireland are playing catch-up on the two big guns of the Euro ’24 qualification group after losing to fourth seeds Greece in June, underlining the importance of this double-header.

The conventional wisdom, led by manager Stephen Kenny, is that one big result from either Paris on Thursday or Dublin on Sunday is needed to revive hopes of reaching Germany next year.

Ogbene, finally a Premier League member with Luton Town, has raised the expectancy levels against the teams ranked second and seventh in the world with the conviction he’s renowned for.

“Let’s be realistic here,” began the Corkman, when laying out the objective for the pair of tests.

“Three points puts us back into it but we’re not in control – four gives us control of our destiny. We want to be in control.

“That’s the pressure the manager has out on us and that’s the pressure we put on ourselves. We all want to achieve qualification and go to Germany.”

Ogbene’s latest hamstring injury ruled him out of the June window but he’s tipped to start in Paris, having shone in the reverse fixture.

His incisive running caused havoc for the French six months ago, a night one goal made the difference in the visitors’ favour.

That was the night of Evan Ferguson’s competitive debut but shock news of his withdrawal through injury means Ogbene could form a partnership with fellow Leesider Adam Idah at Parc des Princes.

The Luton Town striker isn’t daunted by facing a French side roaring favourites to rack up a fifth straight victory and clean sheet in the campaign.

Indeed, he believes the marauding nature of captain Kylian Mbappé on France’s left wing offers an outlet to profit in the opposite half. Ogbene tormented Theo Hernandez in Dublin, drawing a series of fouls that presented Ireland with set-pieces they wasted.

“I have no fear,” he affirmed.

“We’d watched clips of France and their strong side of our right is their weakness too.

“They have one of the best players in the world on the left side but the full-back has to do double running for him so I saw that as an effective way to get at France.

“We’ll show them respect but not too much respect. If you raise the intensity, it will be a difficult night for any team so that’s what we must do. We frustrated France in Dublin and were unfortunate to lose against a long-range goal so we just need to tweak it and hopefully fortune will fall our way and we can go a goal up.”

