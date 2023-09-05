Liverpool new boy Ryan Gravenberch puts Netherlands future at risk

Ryan Gravenberch has put his future with the Netherlands national team at risk after the new Liverpool signing opted against joining up with the U21 side.

Dutch U21 boss Michael Reiziger has revealed he told the Reds' £40m midfielder that he has made "the wrong choice" by deciding to stay with his new club over the international break to get acclimatised to life on Merseyside.

Instead of representing his country, the 21-year-old deadline day recruit from Bayern Munich has chosen to remain with Liverpool during the break in an effort to train at the club's AXA Training Centre ahead of a potential Premier League debut at Wolves on September 16, a decision senior manager Ronald Koeman said he was “not happy with”.

Reiziger is equally unimpressed.

“I don't think it's a good decision," Reiziger said. "That's what I told him. I really don't think it's a good decision. I know Ryan, I think he's a good boy, a nice guy, but he made the wrong choice.

"You have to play with your heart for your country, not with your head. It's an honour. That's it, there are no concessions. You really have to want to be there and that's just really important to me. But he has made his decision and he now wants to stay in Liverpool to acclimatise.

“If you can play for a national team, that is an honour. That should make you proud. There are no concessions involved. That goes for everyone, not just Ryan.

“A player who joins the Dutch Juniors must come with his heart and must fight for his country. The players who play with their heart always get something more out of it. As a trainer you also benefit from this.

“If you think it is nice and non-binding, then you are wrong. Nothing is optional at the top. And you are playing with the best in the Netherlands here, so it is certainly not without obligation.

“For me this is not a statement, because then it would have already been played. More of a principle that I pass on to all my players. Playing for the Dutch Juniors is an honor and you do that with your heart.”

Koeman's senior Netherlands side travel to the Aviva Stadium to face Ireland next Sunday.