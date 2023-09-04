Ireland's Nathan Collins ready to 'go to war' against France

Nathan Collins is prepared to go to war against a French team that denied the Ireland defender a famous equaliser in March.

Stephen Kenny’s side travel to Parc des Princes on Thursday as rank outsiders to score against, never mind hold, a French side worth a perfect record in the Euro ‘24 qualification campaign of four wins and four clean sheets.

This double-header that includes the visit of top seeds Netherlands to Aviva Stadium on Sunday could end Ireland’s ambitions of a return to Germany and cost Stephen Kenny his job.

Collins came closest to nicking a late draw six months ago when his late header was clawed away by French goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

"Everybody knows how tough France are but as I’ve said before the manager and staff gives us so much confidence that we are ready to go to war with them,” said the Brentford centre-back.

“We caused France so many problems at home and we were defensively really good. If we can be defensively really good again I honestly feel we have the quality in the squad to go hurt them and get something out of this game.

“Maybe in the first 30 minutes we get a goal and put them on the backfoot.”

Having Evan Ferguson in tow fuels that belief.

Collins was just glad he wasn’t the defender that the Brighton striker scored his first senior hat-trick against Newcastle United on Saturday.

“I know how good he is and we all know how good he is, so it’s no surprise,” his colleague said about Ferguson’s weekend heroics.

“It’s good seeing an Irish player up there scoring a hat-trick and it’s lovely to see. I’m buzzing for him - let’s hope he can do it for us against France.”