James Abankwah swaps Udinese for Charlton to boost Ireland U21 prospects

James Abankwah will hopefully go on to have a long, successful career in football and if he does, it is unlikely he will have a busier few days than the last five or so.

The 19-year-old woke up on Thursday morning a Udinese player but by the time he could catch his breath after Ireland U21 training in Dublin on Monday afternoon, he had taken care of some significant business in London.

“I left Italy Thursday night. Got to Charlton and did my medical Friday, met up with the lads then had the training session.

“They had a game Saturday and I came here Saturday night and met up with the lads on Sunday. Moving around. But I'm used to it,” admits Abankwah.

The former St Patrick’s Athletic man completed his deadline day loan move to Charlton Athletic on Friday and will remain in the English capital for the remainder of this season.

Despite making two Serie A appearances last term, which included a full league debut against none other than Juventus and a certain Federico Chiesa, Abankwah believes it was best for his progression to head to the English League One.

He also felt it was best for his chances of continuing with the Republic of Ireland u21s, who kick-off their Euro 2025 qualifiers against Turkey and San Marino at Turner’s Cross this week.

“There is no 21s or B team (In Italy) so I would have been playing 19s again which wasn't ideal if I wanted to be playing for the Ireland U21s,” he insists.

“I want to play at the highest level I possibly can and I didn’t feel like that was.

“We are coming up against two great teams. I’m looking to go in and win both games. That's the aim, hopefully we can do that.

“We’ll be switched on and ready. We know what’s coming. We just have to go out there and try to win the game.”