Police investigating alleged headbutt on Roy Keane

A short video clip of the incident was posted on Twitter on Sunday night.
Police investigating alleged headbutt on Roy Keane

Police in England are investigating an alleged assault against Roy Keane during Arsenal's clash against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 09:26
Andrew Horgan

Police in England are investigating an alleged assault against Roy Keane during Arsenal's clash against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

There have been reports that a member of the public allegedly aimed a headbutt at the former Republic of Ireland captain shortly after Alejandro Garnacho thought he had won it for United late on.

It is believed that the Cork native and his fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards were heading pitch-side from their studio for the post match analysis of the match which Arsenal would ultimately win 3-1.

The Athletic have written that a witness said Keane was startled but did not react aggressively while Richards asked the man to apologise.

The confrontation spilled over into a hospitality area where Richards attempted to defuse the situation before the man in question fled the scene and left the stadium.

A short video clip of the incident was posted on Twitter on Sunday night.

A Sky Sports spokesperson said: “We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media. In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that no arrests had been made as they continue with their investigations stating: “Police are investigating following an assault that is alleged to have occurred at the Emirates Stadium during an Arsenal v Manchester United match on Sunday, 3 September.”

An Arsenal spokesperson added: “We are aware of an incident that took place during our match against Manchester United on Sunday.

“The Metropolitan Police is conducting an investigation into the matter and we are fully cooperating with their enquiries.”

CORK SPORT

A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from Cork.

More in this section

Jadon Sancho 6/8/2023 Jadon Sancho hits back at claims from Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag
Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Moment of magic from Rice but ten Hag furious over on field decisions
Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League - Emirates Stadium S Case for the defence: victory should end Arteta's tinkering 
#Cork - Sport
<p>Manchester City’s Kyle Walker resisted overtures from Bayern Munich this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)</p>

Kyle Walker: I was close to joining Bayern but now set to sign new Man City deal

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd