Police investigating alleged headbutt on Roy Keane

Police in England are investigating an alleged assault against Roy Keane during Arsenal's clash against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

There have been reports that a member of the public allegedly aimed a headbutt at the former Republic of Ireland captain shortly after Alejandro Garnacho thought he had won it for United late on.

It is believed that the Cork native and his fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards were heading pitch-side from their studio for the post match analysis of the match which Arsenal would ultimately win 3-1.

The Athletic have written that a witness said Keane was startled but did not react aggressively while Richards asked the man to apologise.

The confrontation spilled over into a hospitality area where Richards attempted to defuse the situation before the man in question fled the scene and left the stadium.

A short video clip of the incident was posted on Twitter on Sunday night.

A Sky Sports spokesperson said: “We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media. In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that no arrests had been made as they continue with their investigations stating: “Police are investigating following an assault that is alleged to have occurred at the Emirates Stadium during an Arsenal v Manchester United match on Sunday, 3 September.”

An Arsenal spokesperson added: “We are aware of an incident that took place during our match against Manchester United on Sunday.

“The Metropolitan Police is conducting an investigation into the matter and we are fully cooperating with their enquiries.”