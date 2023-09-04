Case for the defence: victory should end Arteta's tinkering 

Mikel Arteta has been in England long enough that he is almost certainly aware of the old expression “if it ain't broke, don't fix it”.

His defensive selections may not have been the most eye-catching note at the end of a dramatic late 3-1 victory over rivals Manchester United but his decisions – whether enforced or not – may now shape how the Gunners move forward.

For the Arsenal manager had tinkered with his Premier League title-challengers from last season – shifting around his defence in an attempt to have Thomas Partey inverted from a nominal right-back role.

Narrow wins over Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace followed before a home draw against 10-man Fulham as supporters' grumblings that their manager had moved away from his tried and tested set-up began to surface.

An untimely groin injury to Thomas Partey brought an enforced end to the experiment of deploying him in a new position, Arteta reverting to his defensive class of 2022 with Ben White instead shifting across with Gabriel Magalhaes back from the cold and Oleksandr Zinchenko fit.

With William Saliba staying put, this was now the same back-four which, across 17 games they started together in the Premier League last season, kept nine clean sheets and conceded on average less than a goal a game.

Those figures were dramatically affected if even one of the four dropped out - so being able to name his best defence – statistically speaking – would have pleased Arteta.

In a bygone era, the visit of Manchester Untied would have been the acid test of most defences – but not any more.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with his third goal in as many years at the Emirates Stadium as United hit on the counter-attack and both White and Saliba were found wanting – maybe as a result of their recent shift across the pitch.

Gabriel has been particularly unfortunate to have been the man sacrificed in the opening weeks of the season, his steel often proved the ideal foil for the classy Saliba.

“We needed somebody else there in midfield to do what we have to do the best, and have more fluidity and occupy certain spaces in relation to how they were defending. I think it worked really well,” Arteta said as way of an explanation following an unconvincing opening weekend win over Forest.

There is an argument for Arteta adopting a 'horses for courses' approach – maybe this more rigid, robust and regular defence will be used for games when the Spaniard feels his team will come under increased pressure – that remains to be seen, potentially when they host Tottenham in the first north London derby on the season on September 24.

Takehiro Tomiyasu replaced the tiring Zinchenko for the final 15 minutes, the Japan international no doubt promoted up the pecking order due to Jurrien Timber's serious knee injury on his debut last month.

Premier League clubs spent a combined total in excess of £2billion during the transfer window and Arsenal – in signing Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz – contributed a fair chunk of their own change into the pot.

Rice's late goal ultimately set Arsenal on course for their 3-1 victory but he offers a level of protection to his defenders that has shone through in the early stages following his £105million arrival from across London at West Ham.

There should be a nod, also, in the direction of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale who has kept his place in between the posts despite the arrival of David Raya.

The England stopper responding well and stepping up to as sterner challenge to his number one status as any goalkeeper across the league.

But, at the back, consistency is key particularly when Areta also relies on his defenders to play a pivotal role in any build-up play.

There are other reasons to stick rather than twist – Arsenal have kept just one clean sheet in their last nine home league outings, a run stretching back into a season where they were often setting the pace.

Chopping and changing did not help alter that statistic as both Forest and Fulham got on the scoresheet – the defence might not be leaking goals but the tap is still dripping.

Rashford breached the hull with a well-taken finish but the assurance – and insurance – offered by an experienced unit helped stem any further flooding.

The jury is out on whether Gabriel knew he was playing Alejandro Garnacho offside as VAR ruled out a late strike from the United substitute – but he was seemingly aware of what parts of his body he needed out of the way.

In terms of the debate of whether Arteta was right to mix things up, the closing argument certainly suggests that the defence rests.