The 21-year-olds call-up comes after John Egan suffered a knock in Sheffield United's draw with Everton on Saturday.
Andrew Omobamidele called up to Republic of Ireland squad for France and Netherlands qualifiers

CALLED UP: Andrew Omobamidele during a Republic of Ireland press conference at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 15:38
Andrew Horgan

Andrew Omobamidele has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and Netherlands.

The 21-year old, who recently moved to Premier League side Nottingham Forest on deadline day, will link up with the squad later today.

The young centre-back has been called up just 24 hours after Cork native John Egan emerged as an injury concern.

The Sheffield United captain suffered a knock in the opening half of Saturday's 2-2 draw with Everton at Bramall Lane and was subsequently substituted in the second period.

“If Ireland want to see and assess him then they will. If he’s not fit, he doesn’t play and if he is, then he’ll play," Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said in the aftermath.

But the FAI have confirmed that all players originally named in the squad on Thursday by Stephen Kenny will report as planned.

