Kyle Walker hoping Manchester City 'run away' with Premier League title after Fulham demolition

MAN CITY 5 FULHAM 1

Kyle Walker, club captaincy and contract extension duly in hand, offered a sobering rallying call to his Manchester City team mates after a flattering, if ominous, win over Fulham.

Without Pep Guardiola, as he recovers from back surgery, City needed a scandalously bad VAR call and the fifth Premier League hat-trick of Erling Haaland’s career to sweep aside their visitors and continue a perfect start to the season.

Not even the staunchest Blue would claim City have started the season in the sort of form that won them the treble last season but their ability to grind out results, without long-term injury victim Kevin De Bruyne and with new signings acclimatising, is certainly impressive.

So, too, is the attitude of the England full-back and new City captain who has challenged his team mates to emulate the 2017-18 side that won 19 and drew one of their opening 20 league games and eventually won the title, with five games to go, by 19 points.

“Never mind about the formation or anything like that I think it was important to get off to a good start,” said Walker.

“We are always playing catch up. I said that to the lads at the start of the season – why don’t we try and run away with it, like we did in the 2017-18 season rather than playing catch up or waiting for people to drop points?

“And we have got off to a good start, a 100% record in the Premier League. Now we go to the internationals, make sure we look after ourselves there, also perform well for our countries and make sure that we hit the busy period full steam ahead.

“The Treble winning side: can you get better? It’s hard. Do I think that the recruitment and the players they have brought in are just as good? I very much think so.

“So the recruitment has been very good. Now it’s down to us as a group of players to put the faith in the players that the manager has shown in us and show that on the field.”

The fact that Walker is even still at the Etihad, let alone an ever-present and captain, was one of the surprises of the close season after he all but agreed to join Bayern Munich in the wake of being left out of the Champions League Final winning side.

City resisted, Guardiola took Walker for dinner and the club offered him a contract extension that will keep him at the Etihad until 2026.

“It was close but in football things can happen,” said Walker. “Decisions can be made. Things can turn. It wasn’t mean to be.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick, following the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday September 2, 2023.

“Would I have enjoyed the experience? Of course I would have done. But this club is a great club and you can’t underestimate what this club has done in the last six or seven years.

“Everyone goes back to the Champions League Final; of course I was disappointed because as a professional you want to play in the big games. But I'm not playing a solo sport where it's tennis or golf and it's just myself - it's a team game.

“I have a really good relationship with Pep and he was kind enough to invite me out for food. He paid the bill, for once!

“It was good to know his plans for the future and for this season and what he wants to do. Being one of the senior members - and standing in the captaincy while Kevin has gone through what he's gone through - it was important to get Pep's views and put my view of what the lads feel for the season coming forward.

“The contract extension is coming. It's my seventh season here and I feel like one of the old ones - there' s me, Kevin, John (Stones), Bernardo (Silva) and Eddy (Ederson) from the first couple of seasons when Pep came in.

“I love the place, I've experienced things I only dreamed of here - especially the last season - so why would you want to leave a club like this?

“It was about who gave me the most years (on contract), it wasn't like I was going to a worse club because Bayern Munich is a massive club and seeing what Harry (Kane) is doing there and will do. It was just what gave me the years in my contract to play football at the highest level.”

Given the potential in the City side, and Haaland’s prodigious efforts, Walker’s enthusiasm early in the new season is understandable.

The Norwegian hit City’s three second half goals, the last a 95th minute penalty, as they pulled away from a Fulham side who had equalised through Tim Ream in the first half, just two minutes after Julian Alvarez’s opener.

But deep in first-half injury time Nathan Ake headed in a second even though an offside Manuel Akanji appeared to be interfering with play in front of keeper Bernd Leno.

Even Haaland admitted on social media that the decision was wrong but he had few concerns after the fifth league hat-trick - and seventh overall - of his City career put him ninth on the Premier League’s all-time hat-trick list, level with the likes of Ian Wright and Andy Cole.

Manchester City (4-1-4-1): Ederson 6; Walker 6, Dias 6, Akanji 7, Ake 7; Rodri 7 (Silva 75, 6); Doku 6 (Gomez 75, 5), Alvarez 7 (Lewis 89), Kovacic 7 (Phillips 83), Foden 7 (Bob 89); Haaland 9.

Fulham (4-3-3): Leno 6; Tete 5 (Castagne 73, 5), Diop 5, Ream 5, Robinson 7; Pereira 7, Reed 6, De-Cordova-Reid 6 (Willian 73, 5); Wilson 6 (Traore 80), Jimenez 5 (Muniz 80), Cairney (Harris 15, 6).

Referee: Michael Oliver.