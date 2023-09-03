Demarai Gray criticises Sean Dyche as Everton exit beckons

A move to Saudi Arabia is reportedly .
DUE EAST: Everton forward Demarai Gray. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 12:55
James Whelan

Everton forward Demarai Gray has appeared to criticise manager Sean Dyche in a social media post.

The winger was in talks about joining Fulham last week but the move south did not go through before the transfer window closed on Thursday.

"Everton fans have always been great with me but it's so difficult to play for someone who don't show you respect as a person," Gray wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

Reports in Saudi Arabia suggest the Jamaican international is on the brink of a move to Al-Ettifaq.

Gray is reportedly undergoing a medical in London. He joined the Toffees from Bayer Leverkusen for £1.7m in 2021.

"It was a bit of everything - his fitness, his fitness to play in the side, the situation around him and all of the noise," said Dyche when asked about Gray after his side's 2-2 draw at Sheffield United on Saturday.

"Hopefully, over the next couple of weeks that will become clear and he will get himself fit as a start point."

