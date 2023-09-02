Awesome Ferguson on fire as he hits first hat-trick against humbled Magpies

Brighton & Hove Albion 3 Newcastle 1

Teenager Evan Ferguson enjoyed the most breathtaking display of his young career yet as he fired a brilliant hat-trick to help Brighton crush Newcastle United 3-1 on Saturday evening.

The Ireland international striker became the fourth-youngest Premier League player ever to score a hat-trick scoring once in the first half and adding two more after the break as Eddie Howe's side were humbled at the AMEX Stadium.

The historic haul couldn't have come at a better time for Ireland manager Stephen Kenny whose side travel to France this week to face Didier Deschamps' star-studded side in Paris before entertaining the Dutch at home three days later with Euro 2024 qualification hopes in danger of fading entirely.

While the former Bohs product hit a stunning 10 goals in his debut campaign in English football last term, enough to see him nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year honours, Saturday night's tour de force will surely see his star rise further again.

After showing great instincts to bundle home the opener when Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope spilled a shot before the half hour, it was Ferguson's second on 65 minutes that had Brighton fans and the watching world purring. The 18-year-old picked up the ball with his back to goal and turned into space before rifling a shot from almost 30 yards out past Pope's despairing dive. Just five minutes later he completed his first senior treble with a deflected effort. He was given a rapturous reception when Roberto De Zerbi brought him off with nine minutes to go.

The hat trick brought Ferguson's tally to four goals in four Premier League games as the season reaches the international break.

After a week that confirmed Brighton’s increasingly elevated status, Ferguson provided the perfect finishing touch and added to Newcastle’s growing early season problems.

A day after the club learned the identity of their Europa League opponents ahead of their first ever European campaign and completed the eye-catching loan signing of Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, De Zerbi’s side provided a reminder of why they challenged the top four for long periods last season, highlighted by Ferguson’s outstanding contribution.

There was no doubting Brighton superiority, even if they benefited from shambolic Newcastle defending with Callum Wilson’s added time a reply little more than a consolation.

Both teams were anxious to put disappointing defeats behind them with Brighton having lost to West Ham here the previous Saturday, a day before Newcastle threw away the lead against a Liverpool side reduced to ten-men.

On offer was the chance head into the international break having restored a measure of early season momentum. And there is no doubt Albion manager De Zerbi will spend the next two weeks in a more relaxed frame of mind than counterpart Eddie Howe.

While Newcastle initially asserted themselves, it was the home side who demonstrated the greater poise as they assumed control of the game. Things might have been different had Alexander Isak made more of two early chances. But once Brighton established a solid midfield platform, the pace of their attacking move repeatedly caused problems.

Pope contributed to the opening goal by first making a poor clearance and then failing to hold Billy Gilmour’s long range shot. Ferguson did the rest.

Howe was then forced to watch as his defence backed off the Albion striker midway through the second half allowing Ferguson to beat Pope with a powerful low drive shortly before Ferguson grabbed the chance to claim his third.

The only downside for De Zerbi was the way centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke was easily beaten by Wilson as the Newcastle substitute chased down a long ball before slotting home in added time.

Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen 6; Veltman 7, Van Hecke 6, Dunk 7, Estupinan 7; Gross 7 (Adingra 89, 6), Gilmour 8 (Dahoud 77, 6); March 8 (Lallana 81, 6), Joao Pedro 8 (Lamptey 77, 6), Mitoma 7; Ferguson 9 (Milner 81, 6).

Subs not used: Steele, Igor Julio, Webster, Buonanotte,.

Newcastle United (4-3-3): Pope 4; Trippier 6, Schar 5, Burn 5, Targett 5 (Lascelles 74, 6); Tonali 5 (Longstaff 58, 6), Guimaraes 6, Joelinton 5 (Anderson 58,6); Almiron 5 (Wilson 58, 6), Isak 6 (Barnes 73, 6), Gordon 4.

Substitutes: Dubravka, Hall, Livramento, Murphy.

Referee: Stuart Attwell 6