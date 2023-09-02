Son hits treble as Spurs batter Burnley

BURNLEY 2 TOTTENHAM 5

Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick as Tottenham's encouraging start to the season continued in style with a 5-2 thrashing of Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Londoners may still be reeling from the loss of their home-grown hero, but they certainly showed there is life after Harry Kane here, their newly-appointed club captain stealing the show as Ange Postecoglou’s side made it three wins from four at the start of the new Premier League campaign.

With Kane gone, much will depend on Son this season, and the sight of the South Korean in such sparkling form will have pleased Postecoglou almost as much as the spirit shown by his side to fight back after a dreadful start to the contest.

Spurs were a goal down inside four minutes, Lyle Foster rounding off a flowing move by sweeping home Luca Koleosho’s low cross, after the Burnley teenager had easily outstripped Pedro Porro down the left.

Postecoglou had said on Friday that this was a fixture which would test his team’s mental fortitude, and in fairness the visitors responded well to that setback.

They were level inside 16 minutes, Son exchanging passes with Manor Solomon before clipping deftly past James Trafford for his first of the season.

And they were ahead by half-time, centre-back Romero producing a brilliant curling finish into the top corner from the edge of the box, after Burnley had failed to clear their lines from a James Maddison corner.

Maddison, revelling in his role as chief wind-up merchant with the home fans, made it 3-1 nine minutes into the second half, whipping home from 20 yards after Ameen Al Dakhil had been pressed into a mistake in his own half.

Spurs extended their lead just after the hour mark, Son clinically sliding home his second of the afternoon from Solomon’s astute pick-out.

And with Burnley, who have now lost all three of their league games this season, in total disarray defensively, it was little surprise when Son completed his treble, running onto Porro’s slide-rule pass to fire past Trafford left-footed.

That put the seal on an impressive away day for Postecoglou's men, although Burnley had the last word, substitute Josh Brownhill sliding home a consolation in stoppage time.

Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford 5, Al Dakhil 5, O’Shea 5, Beyer 5 (Cork 74), Roberts 5, Gudmundsson 5 (Delcroix 46, 5), Cullen © 5, Berge 5 (Brownhill 46, 6), Koleosho 6 (Larsen 68, 6), Amdouni 5 (Redmond 60, 5), Foster 6 Substitutes (not used): Muric, Rodriguez, Benson, Odobert Booked: Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Beyer, Delcroix Goals: Foster (4), Brownhill (90+4)

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario 7, Porro 7, Romero 8, Van de Ven 7, Udogie 7, Bissouma 8, Sarr 7 (Hojbjerg 68, 6), Kulusevski 7 (Skipp 86), Maddison 7 (Emerson Royal 86), Solomon 7 (Perisic 68, 6), Son © 9 (Richarlison 72, 6) Substitutes (not used): Forster, Sanchez, Davies, Phillips Booked: Sarr, Kulusevski, Hojberg Goals: Son (16, 63, 66), Romero (45+2), Maddison (54)

Referee: Darren England