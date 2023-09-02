Egan doubts give Kenny fresh headache ahead of French and Dutch clashes

Facing the most daunting international window of his Ireland managerial career, Stephen Kenny needed luck on his side. It would appear to be deserting him after key defender John Egan emerged as a serious doubt for meetings with France and the Netherlands over the next eight days.
The Sheffield United captain suffered what looked to be a troublesome knock in the opening half of Saturday's 2-2 draw with Everton at Bramall Lane. Egan tried to persevere through the injury but was removed in the second half looking less than comfortable. The Blades have yet to confirm the severity of Egan's issue.
Facing the attacking might of the French in Paris on Thursday and the Dutch in Dublin three days later without his vice captain is a headache Kenny could really do without with Ireland's Euro 2024 qualification hopes hanging by a thread. He does however have an obvious replacement having surprisingly left Andrew Omobamidele out of his original panel only to see him move to Premier League Nottingham Forest for over £20 million on transfer deadline day. Nathan Collins, Dara O'Shea and veteran Shane Duffy — recalled at Omobamidele's expense — are the other central defensive options in the panel.