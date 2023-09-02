Egan doubts give Kenny fresh headache ahead of French and Dutch clashes

Facing the most daunting international window of his Ireland managerial career, Stephen Kenny needed luck on his side. It would appear to be deserting him after key defender John Egan emerged as a serious doubt for meetings with France and the Netherlands over the next eight days.

The Sheffield United captain suffered what looked to be a troublesome knock in the opening half of Saturday's 2-2 draw with Everton at Bramall Lane. Egan tried to persevere through the injury but was removed in the second half looking less than comfortable. The Blades have yet to confirm the severity of Egan's issue.