Erik ten Hag says Rasmus Hojlund could make Manchester United debut at Arsenal

Rasmus Hojlund is fit to make his debut this weekend and Erik ten Hag says Sergio Reguilon could feature at Arsenal after his deadline-day loan switch from Tottenham.

Denmark international Hojlund joined United at the start of August for a fee rising up to £74million from Atalanta, but the 20-year-old has yet to feature due to a back complaint.

However, Ten Hag says the striker is fit to face Arsenal on Sunday, when goalkeeper Altay Bayindir – signed from Fenerbahce on Friday morning – and fellow deadline day arrival Reguilon will also be available for selection.

“Yes (Hojlund will be available),” the United manager said. “He had a good training week so tomorrow we have the final training.

“But he is doing well, responding well, so, yeah, he will be available for Sunday’s game.

“(Bayindir) will be in the squad as well, Altay, so happy. Now we have the keeper group fully there. We covered every position so I think we have a very good keeper group with the arrival of Altay.”

Asked if Reguilon could be involved at the Emirates Stadium, the United boss said: “He is here, he trained. Yes (he will also be available for Sunday).” Ten Hag confirmed Reguilon’s arrival before the announcement was made confirming his loan switch from Tottenham.

The 26-year-old has joined on a season-long loan to help deal with United’s issues at left-back after Luke Shaw’s muscle injury compounded the absence of Tyrell Malacia and recent exits.

“In life you have to be ready for everything and the chance to represent this great club with such an illustrious history is one that I could not turn down,” said Reguilon, who could return to Spurs in January due to an option in the deal.

“Having spoken to the manager, I know what he needs from me, and I am ready to play my part in helping the team to achieve success.” “I know that I can contribute to Manchester United this season; I am ready to fight for this group and show everyone my qualities.”

Reguilon spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid and three years ago was linked with a move to Old Trafford, where Ten Hag believes the Spain international will succeed.

“He’s a very experienced player, played for big clubs, played already a lot of games in LaLiga, Premier League, so, yes, I think very good background,” Ten Hag said.

“We have seen he can play very intense football, so we are happy while we had a problem with Luke Shaw injured, Tyrell Malacia injured, therefore long-term out. So I think we responded very well on that emergency situation.”

Jonny Evans, a three-time Premier League winner with United, became their third signing on deadline day.

The 35-year-old academy graduate left Old Trafford in 2015 and, after spells with West Brom and Leicester, returned in the summer on a short-term contract covering pre-season.

Evans impressed Ten Hag and the Northern Ireland international has now signed a deal until June 2024.

“I am delighted to join Manchester United, a place which has always felt like home,” he said.

“This club and the fans have shaped me as a player and as a person since I was 15 years-old, and I am delighted to be back where it all began as part of this talented squad.

“I’ve really enjoyed working under the manager and his coaching staff since the start of pre-season, and I’m looking forward to helping this group achieve success together at this fantastic football club.”

On top of deadline-day deals for Bayindir, Reguilon and Evans, United completed their loan move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on Friday evening.

Fiorentina received a €10m loan fee, with United having the option to make it permanent for €20m plus up to €5m add-ons.

Amrabat starred at the World Cup for Morocco and previously played under Ten Hag at Utrecht.

Mason Greenwood, who United confirmed would recommence his career away from the club completed a season-long loan move to Getafe on deadline day, but Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly remained.

The PA news agency understands both are subject of interest from Turkey where the window remains open.

Alvaro Fernandez joined Granada on loan and Marc Jurado joined Espanyol on a permanent deal, while Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay stayed put having been subject of interest this summer.

“If you see the schedule, it’s tough, it’s really condensed,” United boss Ten Hag said.

“When you see last season the World Cup, crazy season, the season takes longer, two weeks longer. We played (the) FA Cup final one week longer.

“We had a short break, we had a really condensed pre-season again, so we need numbers. But also we need not only numbers, the numbers have to be quality.

“I think, yeah, with this squad we have depth and we have quality players and we can be in a variety of systems and we are happy with it.

“We are ready to go into the fight.”