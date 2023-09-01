Jeff Hendrick completes deadline day move to Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that they have signed Jeff Hendrick on a loan deal from Newcastle United in the final minutes of the transfer window.
The Republic of Ireland international, who was named in Stephen Kenny's squad of their upcoming qualifiers against France and the Netherlands, joins Wednesday for the remainder of the season.
Hendrick will bring a wealth of experience to Hillsborough, with over 400 senior appearances to his name, the majority of which were posted in the Championship with a further 79 with Ireland.
The 31 year old began his career with Derby County and lifted the Rams’ Young Player of the Year award having broken into the first team.
After making just shy of 200 appearances for Derby, a move to Burnley followed for a four-year stay at Turf Moor.
Newcastle came calling next and the 31-year-old has since enjoyed loan moves to QPR and Reading.
He now links up with Wednesday and has been allocated shirt number 22.