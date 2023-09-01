Jeff Hendrick completes deadline day move to Sheffield Wednesday

The Republic of Ireland international joins Wednesday on a season long loan deal.
Jeff Hendrick completes deadline day move to Sheffield Wednesday

DEADLINE DAY DEAL: Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that they have signed Jeff Hendrick on a loan deal from Newcastle United in the final minutes of the transfer window.Pic credit: Sheffield Wednesday.

Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 23:31
Andrew Horgan

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that they have signed Jeff Hendrick on a loan deal from Newcastle United in the final minutes of the transfer window.

The Republic of Ireland international, who was named in Stephen Kenny's squad of their upcoming qualifiers against France and the Netherlands, joins Wednesday for the remainder of the season.

Hendrick will bring a wealth of experience to Hillsborough, with over 400 senior appearances to his name, the majority of which were posted in the Championship with a further 79 with Ireland.

The 31 year old began his career with Derby County and lifted the Rams’ Young Player of the Year award having broken into the first team.

Read More

Omobamidele on brink of £20 million Forest transfer

After making just shy of 200 appearances for Derby, a move to Burnley followed for a four-year stay at Turf Moor.

Newcastle came calling next and the 31-year-old has since enjoyed loan moves to QPR and Reading.

He now links up with Wednesday and has been allocated shirt number 22.

More in this section

Belgium v Morocco - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group F - Al Thumama Stadium Sofyan Amrabat ‘will put everything’ into playing for Manchester United
King's Lynn Town v Norwich City - Pre Season Friendly - The Walks Stadium Omobamidele on brink of £20 million Forest transfer
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Ajax - Pre Season Friendly - Banks's Stadium New signing Ryan Gravenberch says Liverpool one of ‘biggest clubs in the world’
<p>Mason Greenwood has moved to Getafe on loan (Martin Rickett/PA)</p>

Mason Greenwood leaves Manchester United for Getafe on loan

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd