Robinson double helps Drogs further ease relegation worries 

Drogheda United 3 UCD 0

Drogheda United earned a routine victory over bottom side UCD but there was nothing ordinary about Kyle Robinson’s first half 45-yard volley, a strike that will be remembered for a long time to come on Boyneside.

The striker notched a first half brace against the Students to put Drogheda in total control. With Cork beating Sligo Rovers, the victory maintains their eight-point advantage over the Leesiders in the relegation playoff position.

His second goal was a sight to behold. A throw in was headed up into the air by Adam Foley and Robinson was alert. He spotted UCD goalkeeper Lorcan Healy off his line. Despite being in a supposedly unthreatening position, he produced a first-time volley that arrowed over the stranded goakeeper and into the top corner.

Weavers Park has rarely heard a roar like it. Such scenes are usually reserved for last-minute winners or derby victories. Robinson, a summer arrival from Shelbourne, ran and slid in front of a raucous home support.

With four goals in three games, his form is underpinning fine recent form in league and cup for Drogheda. His first of the evening arrived when a quick back-to-front move involving Luke Heeney, teenager Warren Davis and Foley ended at his feet. His strike from the edge of the area beat Foley.

His wondergoal came just before the half time whistle. Spirits, naturally, were high from that point onwards as UCD huffed and puffed to no avail.

Their top goalscorer Danu Kinsella-Bishop at least did test Andrew Wogan twice, once in each half. Aaron McNally scored Drogheda’s third, netting for the second game in succession. He tapped into the net from Foley’s square pass.

UCD have taken just two points on the road all season, so their task was always a tough one. Relegation beckons as the campaign enters its final stage.

Drogheda United: Wogan; Heeney, Keeley, Weir, Kane; Deegan, Brennan (Noone, 87); Foley (Wade Slater 87), Davis (O’Brien, 76), McNally; Robinson (Leddy, 83).

UCD: Healy; Osam (O’Brien, 64), Keaney, Wells, Dempsey (Curtis, 64); Keane (Barr, 80), Verdon; Behan, Brennan, Norris (Higgins, 70); Kinsella-Bishop (Doyle, 70).

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea