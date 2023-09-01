Last gasp Brendan Frahill finish earns Cobh Ramblers big win

Cobh Ramblers 1 Treaty United 0

Cobh Ramblers continued their march towards the First Division play-offs with Brendan Frahill scoring from an injury time corner to beat Treaty United 1-0 at St Colman’s park.

Frahill turned in a set piece from Jack Doherty in the fifth minute of injury time, and that decided an end to end Munster derby in east Cork.

It was the fifth meeting between these two teams this season with Cobh boasting the best record with three wins and a draw, but Treaty were buoyant after they came back from 2-0 down to snatch a point against Waterford on Monday.

The first chance was created through a deflected shot that landed at the feet of Mikie Rowe. The Galway United loanee threw a foot at it and watched as Corey Chambers made a simple save.

The two teams battled for control of the game which Treaty won and caused Cobh a considerable amount of stress with a succession of corners. Dean George tried picking Success Edogun out with a cross to the near post but Lee Steacey was on hand to deal with these attempts, with the second one getting pushed onto the crossbar.

The Ramblers came out from the break and won a free-kick, and this was easily dealt with by Chambers. Then Treaty broke and Colin Conroy’s run was halted through an excellent sliding challenge from Tiernan O’Brien.

Cobh’s response was a flurry of shots from Doherty and Luke Desmond, and each of these was blocked inside the area.

Their moment came with a corner that Frahill willed over the goal-line in front of the Liam McMahon Stand in the fifth minute of time added on.

Cobh Ramblers: Lee Steacy; Cian Browne, Justin Eguaibor (Michael McCarthy 79), Brendan Frahill, Wilson Waweru (Matthew McKevitt 88), Jack Doherty, Mikie Rowe, Dale Holland (Luke Desmond 58), Tiernan O’Brien (Adrian Thibaut 78), Jason Abbott (Alec Byrne 88).

Treaty United: Corey Chambers; Ben O’Riordan, Marc Ludden, Lee Devitt, Sean Patrick Guerins, Dean O’Shea (William Armshaw 81), Success Edogun, Dean George (Scott Kirkland 90), Stephen Christopher (Conor Barry 67), Colin Conroy (Adam Lennon 81), Darren Nwankwo.

Referee: Alan Patchell