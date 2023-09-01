Rampant Rovers find their groove to kill off Bohs' title hopes

SHAMROCK ROVERS 3 BOHEMIANS 0

They’ve a habit of finding their groove when it matters and by stretching their lead to seven points, champions Shamrock Rovers crushed the outside title prospects of their traditional rivals.

Early league pacesetters Bohemians are now 10 points adrift with seven games remaining. A late defeat for St Patrick’s Athletic at Shelbourne means the only team threatening the Hoops’ march to a famous four-in-a-row is Derry City.

Should Derry win their game in hand at UCD next Wednesday, plus repeat the trick against Rovers on September 16, they’ll rise to within a point of Rovers.

Only victory would do before 7,816 fans at Tallaght – the second-largest across the league this season – but they were resoundingly beaten. The FAI Cup might be their best route for a return to Europe.

Goals either side of the break from Lee Grace and Ronan Finn generated the platform and the returning Neil Farrugia curled a sweet third with his first touch after making his return from seven weeks out injured.

The choice of Rob Hennessey to referee the match was a curious pre-match plotline. He was at the hub of the last game between the Dublin rivals in May by denying Bohs the clearest of penalties when he failed to see a foul against Daniel Cleary for impeding Jonathan Afolabi. Had the decision been awarded with 12 minutes left, Bohs would probably have equalised. Instead they suffered a double whammy as Rovers soon added a second by Rory Gaffney planting home a close-range header.

There would be no pivotal call to complain about this time, nobody for the Gypsies to blame except themselves.

The only repeat incident involving the previous protagonists was approaching the break with the game scoreless but Cleary was accurate and timely by dashing across the six-yard box to nick the ball as Afolabi was poised to convert a right-wing cross.

Bohs performed only in patches here, starting well but fading and critical lapses cost them for the opening pair of goals. Where and when it mattered most, it was men against Bohs.

In Afolabi they possess a striker who’ll only improve. Stephen Bradley had tried to coax him to Tallaght when his time in Scotland was up but he chose Bohemians and keeping hold of him until the window closed on Friday was paramount. A cluster of UK clubs viewed him as the league’s next export and Charlton Athletic were prominent in the chase before manager Dean Holden was sacked earlier this week.

Service was sporadic to the frontman as Bohs began brightly and their apparent ploy was targeting Rovers down the flanks.

Dylan Connolly and the returning Danny Grant both had spells in England since starting on the domestic scene but despite plenty of early promise, their end product was lacking. Grant, just back from Huddersfield Town, flagged badly here and was withdrawn with 20 minutes left.

Once that premature pattern subsided, it was a winger, more like an inside-forward, in Graham Burke who caused the damage at the other end. Keith Buckley, conventionally a midfielder but deployed at right-back, was gradually worn down and helpless to prevent Burke marauding inside.

He was involved in a move on 39 minutes that drove him into the box. Finn had the awareness to divert the loose ball into the path of Rory Gaffney, whose low shot was repelled by the outstretched hand of James Talbot and Finn couldn’t keep the rebound down.

They only has to wait a couple of minutes for the breakthrough, one Bohs will rue conceding. A left-footed corner from Markus Poom lofted into the air, allowing Lee Grace rise above Kacper Radkowski to connect and power his header beyond Talbot. That the contact was made inside the six-yard box and the defender hardly got off the ground ought to infuriate Declan Devine.

Bohs also had plenty of men in the box when the second goal arrived within four minutes of the restart. Sprung from a quickly-taken free-kick, the visitors still had time to be set up but rather they were static as Gaffney drifted in from the left and his shot deflected into the path of Finn. The veteran displayed neat footwork to shift the ball onto her weaker left and rifle the ball into the top corner.

Aside from James Clarke blasting his shot over and going over in the box under the challenge of Grace, Bohs offered little in response.

It was all Rovers, with Richie Towell volleying over and substitute Johnny Kenny thwarted by a Talbot save, but Farrugia added the gloss with a third.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: A Mannus; D Cleary, R Lopes, L Grace; R Finn (T Clarke 71), G O’Neill, M Poom, S Kavanagh (N Farrugia 81); R Towell (D Watts 76), G Burke (D Nugent 81); R Gaffney (J Kenny 71).

BOHEMIANS: J Talbot; K Buckley, K Radkowski, K Nowak, P Kirk (J McManus 60); A McDonnell, J Flores; D Connolly, J Clarke, D Grant (A Coote 70); J Afolabi.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).

Attendance: 7816.