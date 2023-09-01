Ten man Kerry punished by Bray Wanderers

Kerry 1 Bray Wanderers 3

Kerry are still waiting for their first home win after a red card for Cian Barrett in first half added time proved costly as Bray Wanderers went on to win 3-1 on Friday night.

There was an explosive start to this First Division clash at Mounthawk Park when Bray took a shock lead straight from the kick-off.

Max Murphy sent in a long ball that Yousef Mahdy headed towards the Kerry goal and it eluded keeper Arthur Nganou, who was caught in no man’s land as the ball trickled into the net for a bizarre lead goal.

But Kerry were back on level terms on the eighth minute and it was another goal of the bizarre variety when Sean McGrath sent in a high ball that Bray keeper Matthew Connor came outside his box to clear.

The shot-stopper only managed to head the ball - under pressure from Leo Gaxha - into the path of the onrushing McGrath, who sent the ball goalwards with a deft lob into the net.

Kerry FC were dealt a mortal blow at the end of the first half when Cian Barrett picked up a second yellow for a foul on Max Murphy, who was on a swashbuckling run and the home-side had to play the second half with ten players.

Wanderers assumed complete control and added two more goals in 63th and 67th with Jake Walker crossing for Mahdy to head home his second goal before Darren Craven expertly drilled a free kick into the corner.

KERRY: Arthur Nganou: Sean Kennedy (Cian Brosnan 68), Kevin Williams, Jonathon Hannafin, Ethan Kos (Rob Vasiu h/t), Sean O’Connell; Martin Coughlan (Ronan Teahan 68), Cian Barrett, Sean McGrath, Leo Gaxha, Daniel Okwute.

BRAY WANDERERS: Mathew Connor; Max Murphy, Cole Omorehiomwan, Len O’Sullivan; Callum Thompson (Conor Knight 84), Sean Quinn, Harry Groome (Conor Crowley 67), Darren Craven (Thomas Morgan 87), Guillermo Almirall, Jake Walker (Chris Lyons 67), Yousef Mahdy (Conor Davis 67).

Referee: Daniel Murphy (Cork)