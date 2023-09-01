Ten man Kerry punished by Bray Wanderers

Cian Barrett's red card proved costly for the Kingdom as Bray secured an important victory in Tralee.
Ten man Kerry punished by Bray Wanderers

Bray Wanderers head coach Ian Ryan. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 21:56
Murt Murphy, Mounthawk Park

Kerry 1 Bray Wanderers 3

Kerry are still waiting for their first home win after a red card for Cian Barrett in first half added time proved costly as Bray Wanderers went on to win 3-1 on Friday night.

There was an explosive start to this First Division clash at Mounthawk Park when Bray took a shock lead straight from the kick-off.

Max Murphy sent in a long ball that Yousef Mahdy headed towards the Kerry goal and it eluded keeper Arthur Nganou, who was caught in no man’s land as the ball trickled into the net for a bizarre lead goal.

But Kerry were back on level terms on the eighth minute and it was another goal of the bizarre variety when Sean McGrath sent in a high ball that Bray keeper Matthew Connor came outside his box to clear.

The shot-stopper only managed to head the ball - under pressure from Leo Gaxha - into the path of the onrushing McGrath, who sent the ball goalwards with a deft lob into the net.

Kerry FC were dealt a mortal blow at the end of the first half when Cian Barrett picked up a second yellow for a foul on Max Murphy, who was on a swashbuckling run and the home-side had to play the second half with ten players.

Wanderers assumed complete control and added two more goals in 63th and 67th with Jake Walker crossing for Mahdy to head home his second goal before Darren Craven expertly drilled a free kick into the corner.

KERRY: Arthur Nganou: Sean Kennedy (Cian Brosnan 68), Kevin Williams, Jonathon Hannafin, Ethan Kos (Rob Vasiu h/t), Sean O’Connell; Martin Coughlan (Ronan Teahan 68), Cian Barrett, Sean McGrath, Leo Gaxha, Daniel Okwute.

BRAY WANDERERS: Mathew Connor; Max Murphy, Cole Omorehiomwan, Len O’Sullivan; Callum Thompson (Conor Knight 84), Sean Quinn, Harry Groome (Conor Crowley 67), Darren Craven (Thomas Morgan 87), Guillermo Almirall, Jake Walker (Chris Lyons 67), Yousef Mahdy (Conor Davis 67).

Referee: Daniel Murphy (Cork)

More in this section

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Ajax - Pre Season Friendly - Banks's Stadium New signing Ryan Gravenberch says Liverpool one of ‘biggest clubs in the world’
Patrick Ferry with Paul O'Carroll and Chris Pollis 18/8/2023 Ten man Finn Harps snatch late leveller to deny Wexford
Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians - SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division Rampant Rovers find their groove to kill off Bohs' title hopes
King's Lynn Town v Norwich City - Pre Season Friendly - The Walks Stadium

Omobamidele on brink of £20 million Forest transfer

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd