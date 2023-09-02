Dion Fanning: Erik ten Hag is entering the danger zone for United managers

Six months ago, Manchester United could be reassured that one authority figure was making the right calls.

In the aftermath of United’s Carabao Cup final victory over the rising challenge represented by Newcastle United, Erik ten Hag danced on the Wembley pitch with two of his players, the new signings Lisandro Martinez and Antony. The dad dancing, he would say later, was a nod to similar celebrations from their shared time at Ajax.

More importantly, the moment illustrated the bond Ten Hag had established with his players and supporters. The bond was forged due to a ruthlessness which had established who was in charge, something that had been in question at United for ten years.

“Get rid of the c***s,” Alex Ferguson had advised Team Sky’s Dave Brailsford when he asked what the secret was to his longevity. Football is a game of opinions as is deciding who the c***s are, but Ten Hag took firm decisions.

Ronaldo had been dispatched and Harry Maguire relegated to the bench.

"Silverware shows you are on a good pathway, a good direction," Ten Hag said after the victory. "It's one cup and it's February but it shows we are going in the right direction.”

At the time, it seemed like more than one cup. United had knocked Barcelona out of the Europa League three days beforehand and went into that weekend only five points behind Arsenal in the Premier League. There was some talk of a treble.

Ten Hag had reinvigorated the squad. Casemiro was described by one United official in the Sunday Times as United’s most important signing since Eric Cantona. He had brought a presence otherwise lacking. “It’s good players who tell each other about their responsibilities and set high demands to each other,” Ten Hag would remark about a moment in the final when Casemiro had reminded Bruno Fernandes during the celebrations that he should have passed to Jadon Sancho during the final minutes.

“Casemiro is such a leader and so important for us. Not only with his performances and skills, but his organisation, mentality, the culture. We’re so happy we signed him.”

A week later, United went to Anfield and were beaten 7-0 by Liverpool with Bruno Fernandes delivering a performance that seemed to make his unsuitability as a leader at the club clear.

He appeared to demand to be subbed after 75 minutes — instead it was Casemiro who was replaced — and Bruno’s display was described as an “embarrassment” by Gary Neville.

The defeat. the underwhelming loss in the Europa League to Sevilla and in the FA Cup final to Manchester City, only underlined the importance of Ten Hag’s words in the aftermath of the Carabao Cup victory. It was only February, he said, a phrase that could be taken metaphorically as well as literally. Ten Hag could point to qualification for the Champions League as an achievement that was more important than the Cup victory and that gave United hope.

One of the enduring myths that Alex Ferguson’s reign as United manager planted in football discourse is that the first trophy is the hardest (the other overlapping myth is that all managers need time, when time often only helps a manager of Alex Ferguson’s standards).

Since Ferguson won the FA Cup in 1990 after a long wait and embarked on the most unforgiving pursuit of trophies in modern English football history, the first honour is seen as the one that will inevitably lead to others.

United’s more recent history suggests that it might depend on the trophy and the manager. Louis Van Gaal was sacked after winning the FA Cup, suggesting someone at United didn’t even want to put the theory to the test.

“When you have a taste of good things, you want to repeat it,” Jose Mourinho said in 2017.

Mourinho was right but even after he added the Europa League later that season, United were again adrift within 18 months undermined by the toxicity that Mourinho brought with him.

Ten Hag established his authority in the first months but the summer has underlined the fault lines at the club. The manager goes into Sunday’s game at risk of entering the zone where the perception of the work he is doing shifts dangerously.

When he danced with Martinez and Antony, Ten Hag was able to acknowledge their shared past. Six months on and the two players are among those who are being questioned, along with the new signings Mason Mount and Andre Onana, while Ten Hag’s interest in recruiting players he has worked with before is also interrogated.

This can be said to be a function of a club where the flaws run far deeper than the manager. United haven’t created a functional recruitment team so it would be understandable if Ten Hag was tempted by what he knew.

But the problems run even deeper.

After the 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest, supporters protested at Old Trafford about the Glazers’ ownership. There are those who feel the solution is to sell to whoever promises the most and the cleanest dismissal of the Glazers, even if those promises are being made by a member of the Qatari royal family.

The calamitous handling of Mason Greenwood was another example of a club that is incapable of making firm and correct decisions. Ten Hag didn’t comment publicly once the decision was announced but the process that finally led to the right call revealed that United remains directionless.

Having spent €190 million in the summer, United reached the final days of the transfer window proposing a €2 million loan fee for an important midfield recruit, Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat. It told — as did the loan arrival of Sergio Reguilon — of a club now trying to live within the Financial Fair Play regulations. A loan deal was agreed with Amrabat on Friday, but he, like the rest of the signings since Ten Hag arrived, will have to establish himself.

In transforming the club, Ten Hag needed the players he signed to accelerate that transformation. Ten Hag has given many indications that he knows what he wants, but when he gets the players he desires they have to justify his confidence, something they have failed to do so far.

He has taken low-cost gambles on duds like Wout Weghorst and higher-risk moves on players like Antony and Onana who are under the microscope. Mason Mount, now injured, was judged harshly almost immediately, an indication of the unfairness in football but also a sign of the world Ten Hag may be dragged into.

Just over a year ago, Ten Hag relieved all the pressure with a win against Liverpool at Old Trafford. A victory at the Emirates against Arsenal would provide a similar release.

Bruno Fernandes is now club captain, either another example of clear decision making by Ten Hag or a mistake that will be used against him.

Defeat to Arsenal ahead of the international break would lead to different questions, defeat would make that memory of a trophy a distant one.

Ferguson built United on the promise that the days of success in February were only a foundation for the gathering of trophies as the clocks went forward and the coldness of late winter turned to a bright spring.

Ferguson’s United was built on the knowledge that they would emerge confident about what was to come. Now, as the seasons turn, Ten Hag must ensure that Manchester United don’t experience a feeling more familiar over the last ten years. It is an inescapable sense of the nights closing in and the knowledge that, if it’s not dark yet, it might be getting there.