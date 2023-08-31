Liverpool agree €40m deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool are set to sign the Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in a deal worth an initial €40m (£34.25m) and a further €5m in add-ons. The Dutch international is poised to sign a five-year contract and a medical has been booked for Friday morning.

Gravenberch is a long-time Klopp target. The midfielder was monitored by Liverpool before he left Ajax for Bayern last year and has been on Klopp’s list of preferred candidates for his midfield overhaul all summer.

The club met the player’s representatives several months ago but Gravenberch has had to wait to discover whether he featured in Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the new season. He has played only 10 minutes for Bayern so far and has been allowed to leave after the Bundesliga champions made a breakthrough in their attempts to sign João Palhinha from Fulham.

The 21-year-old will be Liverpool’s fourth midfield signing of the window after Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, and takes the club’s summer spend to £150m. Liverpool have recouped £52m through the sales of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Three other midfielders, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keïta, also left Anfield this summer.

Klopp believes the Netherlands international can operate in a variety of midfield roles, including the No 6 position, and vastly improves his options for the campaign ahead.

Despite continued reports of interest from Al-Ittihad in Mohamed Salah, Liverpool have not received a bid for their star player and have no intention of selling him. Nat Phillips, who joined Celtic on loan on Thursday, is expected to be the only senior departure before the transfer deadline.

Elsewhere, Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon is the frontrunner to fill Manchester United's need for a left-back before the transfer deadline, it is understood.

Erik ten Hag's side have gone from too many options in that area to being left light after Luke Shaw's muscle injury compounded the absence of Tyrell Malacia and recent exits.

Alex Telles last month made a permanent switch to Al-Nassr and Brandon Williams' loan move to Ipswich was announced the day before Shaw's extended absence became public.

United have scoured the market for a left-back since then, with Reguilon looking the most likely option to join on loan as Friday's deadline looms.

The 26-year-old was linked with a move to Old Trafford three years ago and spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid.

Spurs are understood to have given Reguilon permission to travel to Manchester for a medical, with an agreement close. Chelsea's Marc Cucurella was another option they looked at.

United are hoping to bolster their midfield before the deadline, but a move for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat is understood to be in the balance.

Negotiations continue for the Morocco international - who worked with Ten Hag at Utrecht - as the Red Devils look to bring in the 27-year-old while balancing financial fair play requirements.

Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is set to complete his move on Friday after Dean Henderson joined Crystal Palace in a £15million deal rising to a potential £20million.

In terms of departures, academy graduate Teden Mengi is expected to complete a permanent move to Premier League new-boys Luton.

Marc Jurado could make a permanent move back to Spain, while young striker Charlie McNeil should complete a loan switch to Stevenage.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are set to make a late attempt to sign Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, who is also on Bayern Munich’s radar.

Gallagher captained Chelsea during their victory over AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday night and Mauricio Pochettino has started him in every game this season. However, the midfielder has less than two years left on his deal and it is understood there is a strong chance of him leaving his boyhood club before the transfer window shuts on Friday night.

It remains to be seen how much Spurs are willing to pay for Gallagher, who is valued at £50m. Spurs, who are also expected to bid for the Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, have been monitoring Gallagher throughout the summer and have funds available after selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich. The England international’s workrate and ability to play in a variety of roles would make him a good fit in Ange Postecoglou’s 4-3-3 system.

Much could depend on whether Spurs are able to find a buyer for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. The Denmark international has been deemed surplus to requirements and has been linked with Atlético Madrid and Manchester United. Spurs are desperate to sell their fringe players, not least because their squad contains 20 non-locally trained senior players; Premier League rules permit 17 in the 25-man group. Højbjerg leaving would make it easier for them to sign Gallagher, who counts as a homegrown player.

Guardian and agencies