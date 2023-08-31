Liverpool agree €40m deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool are set to sign the Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in a deal worth an initial €40m (£34.25m) and a further €5m in add-ons. The Dutch international is poised to sign a five-year contract and a medical has been booked for Friday morning.

Gravenberch is a long-time Klopp target. The midfielder was monitored by Liverpool before he left Ajax for Bayern last year and has been on Klopp’s list of preferred candidates for his midfield overhaul all summer. The club met the player’s representatives several months ago but Gravenberch has had to wait to discover whether he featured in Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the new season. He has played only 10 minutes for Bayern so far and has been allowed to leave after the Bundesliga champions made a breakthrough in their attempts to sign João Palhinha from Fulham.