'Everybody is gutted' - Liam Buckley on Cork City’s struggles

Liam Buckley says that his Cork City players need to find a way to lift the ‘anxious and nervous’ mood in the squad so they can focus on winning games during their bid to avoid the drop in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The Rebel Army host Sligo Rovers on Friday evening at Turner’s Cross, with just six points separating the two teams.

City go into the game second from bottom and defeat could condemn them to the promotion/relegation play-off.

The last time they won a game was at the start of June, and since then they’ve only been able to muster three draws from nine league games.

“Everybody is gutted,” Buckley said on the eve of the game with Sligo at Turner’s Cross.

“We’re at training every day and none of them are not disappointed. I have no doubt that they are anxious and nervous and under crazy pressure for the whole of the season.

“We need to somehow lift that off us and give us a chance during the run-in until the end of the season, to see can we get a few results. I do believe that they believe that they can get a few results so we just need to irk a result and take it one step at a time.”

One of the few positives around the club at the moment is their run in the cup, with the club set to play Wexford FC at Turner’s Cross in the quarter finals.

It’s the first time that the Rebel Army has gotten to this stage of the competition in five years and the City boss knows that this gives an added sense of impetus to the final few weeks of the season, especially with the looming possibility of a play-off.

“You have the cup as well. We’re into the quarter finals of that. That is another interest for us, to try and get through that tie if we can, to see can we prolong the season from a exciting point of view,” he explained.

“With both the cup and the league, we have matches to win in the cup and matches in the league. Please God.

“Do I think they can do it and win matches? I do, absolutely. There’s no point in me saying it. Judge me by what I do and not what I say. They need to go out and win a match and see where they go from there.”

The single focus right now is putting in a performance and trying to pull Sligo Rovers into the relegation scrap at the bottom of the table.

“That’s ultimately what we will be trying to do,” Buckley said.

“They’ll have a different picture themselves, Sligo, over where they at are. Ultimately we’ll see.

“I have no doubt that it’ll be tight. You need a bit of luck. Hopefully we get a bit, which we haven’t had all season. I think it will be tight. We just need to get a result.”