All you need to know for Champions League draw

The Champions League draw for the 2023-24 season takes place in Monaco at 5pm today. Manchester City will be looking to retain their title following their 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul in June.

This will be the final season before the new format takes over with 32 teams being split into eight groups of four. Each group will contain one team from each of the four seeded pots. Clubs from the same national league cannot be drawn in the same group.