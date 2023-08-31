All you need to know for Champions League draw

The Champions League draw for the 2023-24 season takes place in Monaco at 5pm today. Manchester City will be looking to retain their title following their 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul in June.
This will be the final season before the new format takes over with 32 teams being split into eight groups of four. Each group will contain one team from each of the four seeded pots. Clubs from the same national league cannot be drawn in the same group.
Pot one includes the Champions League winners, Europa League winners and the six domestic champions of the highest ranked leagues. The remaining pots are decided by Uefa's club coefficient rankings.
The 2023/24 Champions League final will take place in Wembley Stadium on June 1 2024.
32 clubs have qualified for the Champions League group stage with five teams from Spain, four from England, Germany and Italy, three from Portugal, two from France and Netherlands with one team from Austria, Scotland, Serbia Ukraine, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.
The draw can be seen live on RTÈ News, RTÈ Player, TNT Sports and uefa.com.
Manchester City (ENG, Champions League holders)
Sevilla (ESP, Europa League holders)
Barcelona (ESP)
Napoli (ITA)
Bayern München (GER)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Benfica (POR)
Feyenoord (NED)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Manchester United (ENG)
Inter (ITA)
Dortmund (GER)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Leipzig (GER)
Porto (POR)
Arsenal (ENG)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Salzburg (AUT)
Milan (ITA)
Braga (POR)
PSV (NED)
Lazio (ITA)
Crvena zvezda (SRB)
Copenhagen (DEN)
Young Boys (SUI)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Celtic (SCO)
Newcastle (ENG)
Union Berlin (GER)
Antwerp (BEL)
Lens (FRA)
The group stage games will take place on the following dates:
: 19/20 September 2023
: 3/4 October 2023
: 24/25 October 2023
: 7/8 November 2023
: 28/29 November 2023
: 12/13 December 2023