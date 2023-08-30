Mixed reaction to the decision not to renew Vera Pauw's contract

Tuesday night's decision by the FAI not to offer Vera Pauw a new contract was always likely to divide opinion.

The Dutchwoman had led Ireland to their first ever World Cup and had overseen a marked increase in exposure and support for the women's side over her four-year term.

The reaction on Wednesday morning has ranged from expressions of gratitude for Pauw's achievements to questioning of the role of player power in the decision to end her term.

PFAI representative Stuart Gilhooly tweeted that the absence of a detailed statement explaining the reasoning behind the FAI's decision was leading to unfair speculation.

"FAI need to step up here. The players made their views known (as is right) and the Board made their decision, the correct one, in my view. We need an explanation of their reasons for the decision in order avoid more speculation which tends to blow back on players."

Gilhooly was responding to a quote of a tweet from Sinn Féin spokesperson on sport Chris Andrews who had said the next manager would need to be 'careful of some players'.

Andrews tweeted:

"Can’t help feeling that Vera Pauw has been treated poorly.

"Pauw lead this group to a World Cup and performed well.

"Big part of the transformation of Women’s Football and next manager takes over a really strong squad.

"Although new manager will have to be careful of some players."

Others praised Pauw for the impact she had on girls and women's football around the country.

Thank you @verapauw for what you have done for this country for girls football. It was a pleasure to have you down to the club a few times and help us change our history with launching girls football into our club. 🧡🖤🇮🇪💚 pic.twitter.com/FaV7Xm2Ekt — St Kevin's Football Club (@stkevinsfc) August 30, 2023

Former Ireland international Karen Duggan said no one could ever take the achievement of qualifying for a first World Cup away from Pauw, but the off field noise had become a distraction.

Speaking on RTÉ radio on Wednesday, she said:

"It wasn’t helped by how the World Cup ended, with unrest between her and the captain [Katie McCabe]. That brought about more questions and rumours. It caused a cloud over what should have been a constant celebration throughout the World Cup.

"It seemed like we were talking about anything but the football unfortunately.

"Reaching the World Cup can be never taken away from Vera. With the passage of time, her tenure will be looked back on very positively."

Duggan also said it was important that the FAI not rush the appointment of the next manager.

"We need to make sure we have the right structures in place, and the right manager in place to nurture the talent that is already coming through.

"We have a lot of girls who are ageing. Whoever the new manager coming in (is), it is going to be a project. It can’t just be for one campaign, it has to be a vision for the team and someone who cares (about) the direction football in the country is going.

"The FAI took a long time to make their decision last night, hopefully it won’t take as long to bring in a candidate, but it is important we get the right one."

Former Ireland international Marie Curtin said that the allegations against her arising out of an investigation into misconduct by coaches within the American soccer scene changed perceptions around Pauw.

"Her reign you can see is a very successful one, but cracks seemed to appear with this report over allegations of her time in America," Curtin told RTÉ. "Being named on that report has to be taken seriously by the FAI and it’s very risky on them to keep her around with all this looming.

"If this is brought up again, which it will be, it is not a good look to have her attached to the FAI. More importantly, you question that environment for the players.

"We have heard of cracks there in terms of players not backing her. That’s very concerning if you don’t have that buy in from players."