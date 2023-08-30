FAI confirm Eileen Gleeson to take charge of Ireland on interim basis

The FAI have confirmed that Eileen Gleeson will take interim charge of Ireland women's national team for their opening two Nations League games in September.
Following Tuesday night's decision not to renew Vera Pauw's contract, Gleeson, who was previously assistant coach to the team, will take charge of the games against Northern Ireland on Saturday, September 23 and Hungary on Tuesday, September 26.
The Northern Ireland game will be the first time the women's national team play a game at the Aviva Stadium.
Gleeson is currently the head of women and girls' football at the FAI.
A statement released by the FAI on Wednesday morning read:
"The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that Eileen Gleeson will take on the role of Interim Head Coach of the Ireland Women's National Team, starting with their opening two UEFA Nations League games in September.
"Currently FAI Head of Women and Girls' Football, Eileen was previously involved with the WNT as Assistant Coach and will now lead the team on an interim basis as the recruitment process for the new Head Coach begins.
"Ireland will host Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, September 23 before travelling to Budapest to take on Hungary on Tuesday, September 26 in their opening League B games."