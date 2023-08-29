Virgil van Dijk charged with acting 'in an improper manner' following red card at Newcastle

The Liverpool captain was dismissed for a foul on Alexander Isak in the first half of the Reds’ 2-1 victory at St James’ Park
Virgil van Dijk charged with acting 'in an improper manner' following red card at Newcastle

CHARGED: Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been charged with acting in an improper manner following his red card at Newcastle on Sunday.

Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 18:30
PA Sports

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been charged with acting in an improper manner following his red card at Newcastle on Sunday.

The Netherlands international was dismissed for a foul on Alexander Isak in the first half of the Reds’ 2-1 victory at St James’ Park but the centre-back initially refused to leave the pitch and then remonstrated with an official.

That earned him an automatic one-match ban against Aston Villa this weekend but the suspension could be increased, which could see him sit out the trip to Wolves also.

Read More

Watch: Behind the scenes footage of Liverpool's dramatic victory over Newcastle United

“Virgil van Dijk has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following Liverpool’s Premier League game against Newcastle United on Sunday, 27 August,” said a statement from the Football Association.

“It’s alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official.” Van Dijk has until Friday to respond to the charge.

More in this section

Chelsea accused of ‘penny-pinching’ for removing fans’ subsidised coach travel Chelsea accused of ‘penny-pinching’ for removing fans’ subsidised coach travel
Watch: Behind the scenes footage of Liverpool's dramatic victory over Newcastle United Watch: Behind the scenes footage of Liverpool's dramatic victory over Newcastle United
Terenure Rangers v Cork City - Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup First Round Women's FAI Cup Quarter final draw: Cork City to host Shamrock Rovers
<p>NEW MAN IN: Beto in action during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and US Cremonese. Pic: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images</p>

Everton complete £26m signing of Portuguese forward Beto from Udinese

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd