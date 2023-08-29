Watch: Behind the scenes footage of Liverpool's dramatic victory over Newcastle United

Jurgen Klopp, his players and his staff revel in a significant come from behind victory at St James' Park on Sunday.
Watch: Behind the scenes footage of Liverpool's dramatic victory over Newcastle United

DEADLY DARWIN: Liverpool FC have released behind the scenes footage of their dramatic victory over Newcastle United. Pic credit: Liverpool FC.

Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 15:54
Andrew Horgan

For those Liverpool fans still looking for any bit of new footage from their remarkable victory over Newcastle United at the weekend, the club's official Youtube channel has come to the rescue.

Deadly Darwin's double helped the Reds, who played the majority of their crucial Premier League clash at a raucous St James with 10 men, come from behind late on to snatch what could prove to be a significant three points.

It looked certain that the Six time European Champions would fall to their first defeat of the new season, and to their potential top four rivals, when Anthony Gordon pounced on a Trent Alexander Arnold mistake to open the scoring moments before Virgil Van Dijk compounded the error by picking up a red card.

But in the final 10 minutes or so plus additional time, Nunez twice drilled the ball into the far bottom left corner in front of the away fans, who were high up in the Gods, to earn Jurgen Klopp's side an unlikely win.

In the club's behind the scenes footage that was released on Tuesday, not only can you see alternative angles to the main events from the match itself, you can see what it meant to the players and staff as they headed back to the dressing room shortly after full time.

It's worth a look for anyone with an interest in Premier League football, although it's doubtful that anyone other than supporters of Liverpool Football Club will watch it.

More in this section

Spanish football's regional bosses call on Luis Rubiales to resign Spanish football's regional bosses call on Luis Rubiales to resign
Manchester City v Inter Milan - UEFA Champions League - Final - Ataturk Olympic Stadium Roma set to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku on season-long loan
Huddersfield Town v Norwich City - Sky Bet Championship - The John Smith's Stadium Adam Idah approaching full fitness ahead of France test
<p>FAI CUP DRAW: Cork City manager Danny Murphy during the Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup first round match between Terenure Rangers and Cork City at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Women's FAI Cup Quarter final draw: Cork City to host Shamrock Rovers

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd