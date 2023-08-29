Watch: Behind the scenes footage of Liverpool's dramatic victory over Newcastle United

For those Liverpool fans still looking for any bit of new footage from their remarkable victory over Newcastle United at the weekend, the club's official Youtube channel has come to the rescue.
Deadly Darwin's double helped the Reds, who played the majority of their crucial Premier League clash at a raucous St James with 10 men, come from behind late on to snatch what could prove to be a significant three points.
It looked certain that the Six time European Champions would fall to their first defeat of the new season, and to their potential top four rivals, when Anthony Gordon pounced on a Trent Alexander Arnold mistake to open the scoring moments before Virgil Van Dijk compounded the error by picking up a red card.
But in the final 10 minutes or so plus additional time, Nunez twice drilled the ball into the far bottom left corner in front of the away fans, who were high up in the Gods, to earn Jurgen Klopp's side an unlikely win.
In the club's behind the scenes footage that was released on Tuesday, not only can you see alternative angles to the main events from the match itself, you can see what it meant to the players and staff as they headed back to the dressing room shortly after full time.
It's worth a look for anyone with an interest in Premier League football, although it's doubtful that anyone other than supporters of Liverpool Football Club will watch it.