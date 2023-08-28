Success Edogun's late double salvages draw for Treaty against Waterford

Success Edogun’s late double saw Treaty come from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw with Waterford FC at the Markets Field
COMEBACK: Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett. File pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 21:58
Michael Cooke

Airtricity League First Division

Treaty United 2 Waterford 2 

Success Edogun’s late double saw Treaty come from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw with Waterford FC at the Markets Field.

Goals from Connor Parsons and Christie Pattison saw Waterford lead 2-0 for the majority of the contest but the visitors were virtually anonymous thereafter.

Treaty utilised set-pieces to their advantage throughout before Edogun’s attacking ruthlessness completed the comeback in the concluding stages.

Slick interplay between Roland Idowu and Connor Parsons paved the way for the game’s opening goal two minutes in.

The latter’s cross was parried by Corey Chambers before Sean Guerins' attempted clearance came straight off Christie Pattisson’s body and into the net.

Parsons was again to the fore as Waterford doubled their advantage eight minutes later. The Waterford attacker converted a penalty after he was fouled by Robbie Lynch.

Treaty’s first chance arrived on 25 minutes. Darren Nwankwo’s header from Marc Ludden’s corner was easily dealt with by Sam Sargeant.

Waterford survived a minor scare 16 minutes later. Giles Ene Malachi Phillips headed Marc Ludden’s throw towards his own goal but fortunately for the visitors it went out of play.

Stephen Christopher almost pulled one back for Treaty on 42 minutes. His powerful shot drew a fine save from Sargeant as Waterford remained 2-0 up at half-time.

The next 20 minutes were devoid of goalmouth action until the 70th minute when Waterford were awarded a penalty.

Colin Conroy pushed Parsons who’s penalty was saved by Chambers.

Treaty pulled one back on 74 minutes. Edogun collected Robbie Lynch’s long ball and deftly chipped it over the onrushing Sargeant and into the net.

The hosts restored parity four minutes later. Edogun rifled a powerful curling shot to the net for his fifth goal of the season.

The game petered out thereafter as Treaty held on for a draw and a precious point. The hosts are now unbeaten in three league matches.

Treaty United: Chambers; Lynch (Kirkland 90+4), Guerins, Nwankwo, Ludden; Devitt; Conroy (Lennon 90 +4), George, Christopher (Barry 70), O’Shea (Armshaw 90+4); Edogun.

Waterford: Sargeant; Baker (McMenamy 46), Cantwell, Phillips, Burke; O'Keeffe (Power 46), Perry; Atakayi (Adenopo 60), Idowu (McDonald 46), Parsons; Pattisson.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.

