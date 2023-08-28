Adam Idah approaching full fitness ahead of France test

Adam Idah is ratcheting to full fitness by the time Ireland face group leaders France in Thursday week’s Euro ’24 qualifier in Paris.

Injuries have dogged the Cork native since Kenny promoted the striker to the senior ranks once Kenny made the jump himself in 2020 but he’s finally finding form.

The 22-year-old grabbed his first Ireland goal at the 16th attempt in June, albeit against Gibraltar, and has notched twice for Norwich this term.

He completed the scoring in Saturday’s 4-0 rout at Huddersfield Town but the substitute was substituted.

Reaching a level to last 90 minutes is part of the plan and Norwich play twice, Tuesday’s EFL Cup tie followed by a Championship trip to Rotherham United on Saturday, before Ireland assemble for the crunch double-header.

Kenny’s crew require at least one win from their double-header against the French and Netherlands to regain qualification hopes, admits absent skipper Séamus Coleman.

"Adam had some cramps on Saturday so we still have to work with him a bit on his fitness,” noted Canaries manager David Wagner.

“He is in very good shape as well as form. You can see it in training and against QPR, where he started.

“Adam was able to show it on the pitch for a longer period on Saturday when he did great for us.”

Kenny names his squad for the matches on Thursday, with injuries to Michael Obafemi and Mikey Johnston boosting the chances of Idah reclaiming his spot alongside Evan Ferguson up to for the game at the 48,000-seater Parc des Princes.