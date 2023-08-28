Rodri nets late as Pep-less City labour to victory

Premier League

Sheff Utd 1 Man City 2

Pep Guardiola was still working from afar even as he missed the victory that took Manchester City to the top of the Premier League. The sooner he returns in person, the better, as far as his deputy is concerned.

Juanma Lillo admitted after a hard-earned late victory at Sheffield United that he is not enjoying standing in for Guardiola, who is recovering from back surgery. “Not at all,” Lillo said, “I much prefer being with Pep. But only his presence was missing today. He was there with us the whole time.”

The absent manager was restricted to relaying instructions to Lillo and the rest of his coaching team while watching on television. It was a far from ideal set-up, and the fact that City found a way to beat a resolute Sheffield United side says as much about their character as their quality.

With three rounds of fixtures played, the champions are the only top-flight team still with a 100 per cent record. There were long spells at Bramall Lane where it looked as if it wouldn’t be their day; 30 shots at goal and 80 per cent possession threatened to count for little against opponents who refused to lie down.

Erling Haaland rolled a first-half penalty against the post – after John Egan had handled a Julian Alvarez cross – then steered another good chance wide early in the second half, and struggled to make headway as he fought a running battle with United’s three centre-backs. City’s goalscoring machine, though, is not given to breaking down.

Instead, he kept his chin up, continued getting into the right positions, and was eventually rewarded just after the hour mark, backing away from Jack Robinson and then timing his run late to meet a far-post cross from Jack Grealish. Haaland’s first reaction after scoring was to puff out his cheeks. It was that sort of day for City.

“Today would have been difficult for any striker with how it played out in the first half,” Lillo said. “The situation with the penalty would have been frustrating for any striker. What it does show, because he scored and came so close on a couple of other occasions, is his mental fortitude to keep going. That’s difficult to find in a player, and he showed it throughout.

“He’s a very young lad. His mindset is so good that he wants to keep going.”

Haaland, whose goal was his 39th in 38 league appearances for City, had number 40 rightly ruled out for offside, having broken too early on to a Julian Alvarez pass; other openings were closed off by opposing defenders or the quick reactions of home goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

To the home side’s credit, they stayed in the game. United manager Paul Heckingbottom has made clear he needs reinforcements if his side are to make a decent crack at Premier League survival following promotion in May, and he has not hidden his frustration that the £18.5million signing of former England Under-21 forward Cameron Archer from Aston Villa was completed too late for him to play against City.

Will Osula, a Premier League novice, found it difficult to make headway against the City defence, and it was only with the introduction of the fit-again Oli McBurnie as a substitute that the hosts started to look an attacking threat. McBurnie’s presence at a long throw panicked visiting goalkeeper Ederson into a punch that was returned with force from the boot of Gus Hamer, and Ruben Dias blocked superbly. A McBurnie header from a corner dropped just wide.

United levelled with five minutes left, substitute Jayden Bogle given space on the right to drill a shot into the far corner. The home fans roared with delight. But only for three minutes. Yasser Larouci, in the left-back position, should have cleared as another Grealish cross eluded Haaland. Instead, he dawdled, allowing Kyle Walker to steal in and cross low. Phil Foden, just introduced from the bench, got a touch to the cross, and Rodri hammered the winner into the roof of the net.

Defeat leaves United without a point from three matches, but the results will surely turn their way if performances stay at this level. Heckingbottom, though, must improve United’s defending on the flanks; all five Premier League goals they have conceded this season have come following balls played in from out wide.

“I’m pleased with the performance,” he said. “You need a perfect performance against City. The sickener is the nature of how Rodri has lashed it in. Phil’s miscontrolled the ball. It’s a kick in the teeth.

“We lost a point but focus on the performance. We’ve got better game on game. I certainly believe we’re going to have more than enough and cause teams problems. We need to keep improving now.”

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Foderingham 8; Ahmedhodzic 8, Egan 8, Robinson 8; Baldock 6 (Bogle 71, 8), Souza 7, Norwood 7 (Basham 80, 6), Hamer 7, Osborn 6 (Larouci 17, 7); Traore 6, Osula 5 (McBurnie 71, 6).

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson 6; Walker 7, Dias 7, Ake 7, Gvardiol 6; Rodri 7, Kovacic 7 (Foden 86, 7); Silva 6, Alvarez 8, Grealish 8; Haaland 6.

Referee: Jarred Gillett 5.