Liam Buckley: Cork City won't accept playoff fate without a fight

Liam Buckley insists his Cork City charges won’t accept playoff certainty without a fight, starting with Sligo Rovers on Friday.

Drogheda’s 3-1 win over the Rebel Army on Friday, by coming behind against 10 men, has swelled their cushion to eight points with eight games to play.

Sligo Rovers are now the team for ninth-place City to target, with victory at Turner’s Cross enabling them to within three points of safety.

They’ll meet that challenge on Friday without Malik Dijksteel, the flying Dutchman whose first start for City was ruined by incurring his second booking.

His side were leading early in the second half when he needlessly got involved in an exchange with Luke Heeney right in front of the boisterous home support and assistant. Drogs soon equalised before shading the six-pointer with two goals in the final five minutes.

Buckley cited the incident as the turning point, the caretaker manager’s frustration justified from the lapse by one of his latest signings, whom he insists must learn from the consequences of shoving an opponent using his two hands.

Since Sligo swept past City 3-0 at the Showgrounds last month, they’ve been knocked out of the FAI Cup and collected one point from 12 in the league.

This fixture, the last between the sides in the final cycle of games, presents a second opportunity to relieve the pressure.

As it stands, unless they catch a team above, City will have a playoff against a First Division side, likely Waterford, to navigate in early November to preserve their top-flight status.

“I don’t know how it’s going to work out but there’ll be no losers or quitters in our team,” said Buckley after discussing their plight with the players.

“If anyone is thinking that way, they can move off. You get results from playing well, loving the ball and keeping possession better. There’s room for that to develop.

“We had the better chances in the first half against Drogheda and if we’d bag a second goal, it’s a different game. But the red card messed everything up. Conceding from the second phase of set-pieces for their first two goals was annoying because we work so hard on defending those.

“All the lads want to play well but we’re judged on what we do. The second half in Drogheda got away from us.”

Reigning First Division champions City have gone eight league games winless. While the home FAI Cup tie against Wexford on Friday fortnight offers an excellent avenue to the semi-finals, all concerned from management to supporters have survival consuming their thoughts.

The idea of their Premier Division return restricted to one season isn’t being contemplated. Surgery of the squad has been completed, with seven of the 13 players involved in Co Louth drafted in during this summer window, but wins are the currency they must trade in over the next eight weeks.

“All teams have at least eight games so we’re all playing each other,” reasoned the former boss of St Patrick’s Athletic, Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers.

“Sligo, no doubt, is a big game and we’ll hope to have a huge crowd supporting us because a win there cuts the gap to just one result.”