Matty Cash double keeps Aston Villa on a roll in victory at Burnley

Burnley 1 Aston Villa 3

Matty Cash scored twice on his 100th Aston Villa appearance as Unai Emery’s side made it back-to-back wins with victory over a Burnley side who have now lost both their games since returning to the Premier League.

The full-back had scored only four times in his previous 99 Villa appearances but his two goals here paved the way for the visitors to record a comfortable and deserved victory.

Burnley acquitted themselves well on occasions here, epitomised by Lyle Foster’s strike 29 seconds into the second half that halved the deficit, but it is now two defeats from two for Vincent Kompany’s side and they could have few complaints about the result here.

Foster’s goal brought hope for Burnley but it was short-lived as the game’s outstanding player, Moussa Diaby, scored his second goal in three Premier League appearances shortly after the hour mark to quell any threat of a comeback and ensure Villa ran out deserved winners.

The Clarets conceded four minutes into their opening game of the season against Manchester City, and they were behind again early here.

It took Villa only eight minutes to break the deadlock with a move that would set the tone for most of the afternoon, as John McGinn’s clever pass freed Ollie Watkins, who crossed for Cash to tap into an empty net.

Burnley responded with some prolonged spells of possession, but they could not find the pass to unlock the visitors’ defence.

Aston Villa's Matty Cash scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor.

And as the half approached the midway point Villa made them pay again as a series of intricate passes freed Diaby on the right, and he turned the ball back for Cash, who was on hand to finish superbly and score his second. It was a lead Villa’s ruthlessness in attack merited.

But whatever Kompany said at half-time had an impact as, within seconds of the restart, Burnley were back in the contest after Foster span Pau Torres in the box before firing past Robin Olsen.

However, while that certainly raised the noise inside Turf Moor and the hosts responded with a period of sustained pressure, you always felt Villa were capable of striking on the counter.

That proved to be the case in the 61st minute as the visitors broke downfield and Lucas Digne cut back for Diaby on the edge of the box, who finished superbly past James Trafford.

It could, and perhaps should, have been more after that too. Diaby’s final act before coming off was a wonderful cross for Watkins, who could only shoot straight at Trafford.

Then, the man who replaced him, Nicolò Zaniolo, should have scored his first Villa goal after being freed, but Trafford was again on hand to save.

In the end though, those missed opportunities mattered little in terms of the outcome.

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Al Dakhil, O'Shea, Delcroix, Manuel (Gudmundsson 45'), Cullen, Berge (Ramsey 68'), Koleosho (Redmond 68'), Amdouni (Larsen 81'), Foster (Rodríguez 81').

Aston Villa: Olsen, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Cash, Kamara, Luiz (Tielemans 86'), Digne (Traoré 81'), Diaby (Zaniolo 73'), McGinn, Watkins (Durán 86').

Referee: Michael Salisbury.

Guardian