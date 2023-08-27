Late Rodri strike claims win for Manchester City at Sheffield United

Premier League

Sheff Utd 1 Man City 2

Erling Haaland’s first response after heading Manchester City in front at Sheffield United was to puff out his cheeks. Wherever he was watching, the absent Pep Guardiola’s reaction at full-time may well have been the same.

City dominated possession, and had the bulk of the chances. Thanks to Rodri’s late winner, they sit top of the Premier League with its only 100 per cent record. But they will be mightily relieved to have come away from Bramall Lane with a victory.

United have no points from three matches, and face a tough season as they try to avoid an immediate return to the Championship. But for Paul Heckingbottom and his players, there was much to be pleased about here. And for a couple of minutes late in the game, it looked as if Jayden Bogle’s equaliser might give them a point.

Instead, it was a 200th Premier League win for Guardiola, who missed the game as he recovers from back surgery. The mark of champions is that they find a way to win, consistently, even when they look to have hit a wall. United’s attempts to shut them out, then press late in the game, so nearly brought reward.

Around a quarter of an hour into the match, after Ben Osborn had gone down with the groin problem that would force him off the pitch early, Heckingbottom called his players over to his technical area. He may well have been reminding them what the ball looked like.

Sheffield United’s first-half performance produced no shots on goal, on or off target, and just 17 per cent possession, but their players were given a standing ovation as they came off at the interval with the game still goalless.

The greatest entertainment to be had during the opening 45 minutes of City keep-ball was from watching Haaland’s running battle with the United central back three. Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Egan and Jack Robinson took it in turns to grapple with the goalscoring giant, who was more than capable of giving as good as he got. Referee Jarred Gillett seemed, by and large, happy to let them get on with it, to the increasing frustration of Haaland as the half progressed.

The striker’s mood would have been improved significantly had he not squandered a 36th-minute penalty, awarded after the sliding Egan had blocked Julian Alvarez’s cross with a trailing elbow. Haaland waited patiently, strolled up, stroked the kick confidently as goalkeeper Wes Foderingham went the wrong way, and was met by a roar from the home support as it rolled gently against the post and out again.

Up to that point, United had sat deep, defended with discipline, made the tackles and blocks when needed, and ensured that all of City’s early possession came to nothing. There were two significant scares for the hosts before the penalty miss; Nathan Ake bundled in after Rodri had guided on a Silva free-kick, with the goal ruled out for offside, and Alvarez was denied at close range by Foderingham after the ball had run loose towards the far post from one of Haaland’s tussles with the United backline.

Haaland’s first-half frustrations continued into the opening minutes of the second, as he steered wide after Rodri had played in Kyle Walker to deliver the cutback from the byeline.

But a City goal seemed inevitable. Jack Grealish, a threat throughout on the left flank, set up Rodri to thread a shot through a crowd of defenders, the ball rolling just past the post. Haaland, played in by Mateo Kovacic, tried to lift a finish over Foderingham, who flipped up an arm to keep him out. Alvarez had a shot beaten out by the keeper at his near post, Walker struck a long-ranger that dipped over.

Finally, the breakthrough came. Grealish got beyond George Baldock and crossed to the far post for Haaland, who pulled away from Robinson, then timed his run late to head in.

His timing was not so good when Alvarez slotted a pass through moments later, the striker two yards offside as he ran on to slot past Foderingham, the goal rightly disallowed.

Heckingbottom sent on Oli McBurnie in attack in an attempt to force an equaliser, and his aerial presence started to worry City. Ederson punched a long throw clear only as far as Gus Hamer, whose shot into a crowd was charged down by Ruben Dias. Soon afterwards, McBurnie headed wide from a corner.

City sensed they might need a second to make sure of the win; an Alvarez free-kick was pushed aside by Foderingham. But United stayed in the game, and struck back when Bogle, left in space on the right, drilled a shot into the far corner via a slight deflection.

The celebrations were cut short pretty much instantly. Walker dispossessed Yasser Larouci down the City right: his low cross got a flick from substitute Phil Foden before being slammed into the roof of the net by Rodri, and the travelling support collectively exhaled.

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Foderingham 8; Ahmedhodzic 8, Egan 8, Robinson 8; Baldock 6 (Bogle 71, 6), Souza 7, Norwood 7 (Norwood 80, 6), Hamer 7, Osborn 6 (Larouci 17, 7); Traore 6, Osula 5 (McBurnie 71, 6).

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson 6; Walker 7, Dias 7, Ake 7, Gvardiol 6; Rodri 7, Kovacic 7 (Foden 86, 7); Silva 6, Alvarez 8, Grealish 8; Haaland 6.

Referee: Jarred Gillett 5.