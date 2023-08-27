Mikel Arteta likely to shuffle Arsenal deck again for Man United visit

Premier League

Arsenal 2 Fulham 2

Two wins and a draw and Mikel Arteta is already having to defend himself as Arsenal manager. They could and should have won this game by a wide margin, but tactics and personnel have changed from last season and something is not clicking. The Spaniard's rapid transformation of the club into title contenders has raised expectations to a level both he and his players will struggle to live up to if they do not proceed to lead the challenge to champions Manchester City again – and make an impact in the Champions League.

He did not hide from the disappointment of failing to win this match – conceding goals inside the first and 87th minutes were as good as own goals – but such is the lack of patience in the modern game he knows this weekend's visit of Manchester United has taken on extra importance for both clubs struggling to play to their potential.

Arteta is a young master at keeping fans, players and opponents guessing his next move, but the perceived wisdom is he will further adjust his early season experimentation for the visit of Erik ten Hag's faltering side.

He said as much when I asked him about his selection for this match – leaving the influential Eddie Nketiah and Alex Zinchenko on the bench and persisting with Thomas Partey as an inverted right back at the expense of finding a place for Brazil defender Gabriel.

“It’s difficult to leave all the players out,” he answered. “When I see on the bench there are a lot of players who still haven’t played. At the moment though we are once a week, when we are two a week (in the Champions League) it’s going to be a completely different scenario how we are prepared for that.

"If I compare the game we played against Fulham this time against last season, we were 10 times better than last season. This season we looked better.”

It sounded almost like a promise he will shuffle his line-up and tactics for Sunday. After all, Fulham nearly stole their first-ever away win in a rivalry dating back to 1904 between these proud old clubs. Had Palhinha's late equaliser been followed by a winner – and substitute Adama Traore was only denied by a brilliant Aaron Ramsdale stop – it would have said more about Arteta's Arsenal than any dramatic improvement in Marco Silva's side from last season or the last 120 years.

Bukayo Saka's casual back pass summed up Arsenal's sloppy attitude at the start when he gifted Andreas Pereira the chance to score from distance after only 57 seconds. It was only when Nketiah, Zinchenko and the outstanding Fabio Vieira came on that Fulham were really compromised. Calvin Bassey was deservedly sent off for a second booking in the 83rd minute, but it seemed to galvanise rather than hinder them.

Saka equalised from the penalty spot after Vieira had been scythed down. Nketiah put Arsenal ahead from a pin-point Vieira cross. Unless just fit again Gabriel Jesus is risked, the smart money is on Nketiah to revert to the starting lineup after a gamble on Leandro Trossard backfired. The young English forward is Arteta's most direct player and stated afterwards he is satisfied with his run of 14 goals from his last 16 starts at home.

He said: “We have to learn from our mistakes at the end and be stronger against United next week. Every player is disappointed not to start. I feel like I am in good form and helping the team. But you just have to be ready when needed and respect the manager's decision. Obviously I was needed at half-time and was able to help the team.”

Nketiah scored in the opening day win over Nottingham Forest too and drew the foul to claim the match-winning penalty at Crystal Palace last week – before his excellent finish against Fulham.

He added: “Individually I feel like I am contributing a lot to the team in terms of goals and I just want to do more to help the team win games. We will work hard for the Manchester United game to put things right and get three points."

Fulham's best player was late goalscorer Palhinha. He commented: “I had to stop myself from jumping into the stands and not get a yellow card. It is my first start of the season after injury and I am trying to get back to my best level.”

Further interest this week, for fans of both clubs, will come from looking through the transfer window. Gabriel has admirers in Saudi Arabia and closer to home. He is expected to stay but his continued absence would suggest he could go for the right money. Forward Folarin Balogun seems Monaco bound and defender Kieran Tierney is on his way to Spain on loan. Reports claim Arsenal are lining up Barcelona defender Eric Garcia if the stars align.

Silva, with money to spend after striker Aleksandar Mitrovic went to Saudi for £46m, has stated he wants five new signings this week. They host Tottenham in the League Cup on Tuesday and go to Manchester City on Saturday.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 6; Partey 7 (Zinchenko 56), White 6, Saliba 6, Kiwior 6; Rice 7 (Jesus 90), Odegaard 7 (Jorginho 84), Havertz 5 (Vieira 56); Saka 6, Trossard 5 (Nketiah 45), Martinelli 6.

FULHAM: Leno 7; Tete 5, Diop 6, Bassey 4, Robinson 7; Palhinha 7, Lukic 6 (Reed 70), Andreas 7; Wilson 6 (Traore 71), Jimenez 6, Cordova-Reid 6 (Tosin 89).

Ref: Paul Tierney 4.