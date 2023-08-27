European silver has given David Moyes' West Ham a sense of purpose

Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 West Ham United 3

With half an hour gone at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, Brighton had completed 220 successful passes. West Ham had completed just 13, yet they were 1-0 ahead.

By the final whistle, Brighton had earned themselves a 78%-22% dominance of possession, yet West Ham left with a 3-1 victory and leadership of the Premier League.

If the visitors had to rely upon the astonishing reflexes of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to preserve the two-goal margin which took them top, there was nonetheless a sense of destiny about David Moyes’ side.

Everything about their game, from the brothers-in-arms defending to deny Brighton even the narrowest of spaces through which to squeeze their passes to the accuracy and purpose behind their own counter-attacks, spoke of a team which believed in the “Champions of Europe” chants of their supporters.

Of course, “Europa Conference League Champions” doesn’t scan as well even if you could find a tune to harmonise it.

For those bedecked in claret and blue, the distinction between European competitions is pure pedantry. Their club triumphed in Europe and it has legitimised everything about Moyes’ team.

Moyes said: “The club’s getting stronger. We’re just beginning to get our confidence to say ‘Let’s go and play teams and see how well we can do’.

“Winning the trophy has brought huge positivity. We’ve been a little stuttery at times but overall I still sense it in the players. I want it to be right through the club.”

One passage of play at the Amex encapsulated West Ham’s belief. With his side under pressure just before the hour, Michail Antonio was back defending in his own area when the ball came out to him. He surged forward 10 yards before driving a pass to Said Benrahma ahead on the left wing. The Algerian checked inside and without hesitation curled a majestic 30-yard pass perfectly into the path of Jarrod Bowen who had sprinted forward. Two touches, one to control the ball, the second to stab it home in an instant, and West Ham led 2-0.

None of the trio – Antonio, Benrahma or Bowen – had allowed doubt or hesitation to enter their minds. Five minutes later and Antonio, who had earlier set up James Ward-Prowse for West Ham’s opener, had taken a Bowen pass to make it 3-0 with the same assurance.

It is a far cry from leading the Premier League on a Saturday evening in late August to mounting a credible title challenge, but any doubts that the euphoria would disappear with the departed Declan Rice have quickly dissipated.

Ward-Prowse added a goal to his two assists against Chelsea six days earlier, while Edson Alvarez was a one-man broom wagon in front of West Ham’s central defenders.

Full-back Emerson said: “James helps us a lot. We are happy with him. He has so much intelligence with the ball.

“Edson is more defensive. He’s an animal, the way he works. Without the ball he is unbelievable. He runs for everyone. We are happy with both guys.”

Brighton, meanwhile, continue to marvel with their play, but they lost their biggest game of last season – the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United - and prizes always trump plaudits.

Pascal Gross pulled a goal back, while Joel Veltman and Evan Ferguson were denied by Areola’s athletic brilliance.

On another day, Brighton might have recovered for a draw. Maybe they need their own defining moment to authenticate their belief.

Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen 6; Milner 7 (Veltman 72, 6), Webster 4, Dunk 7, Estupinan 6; Gilmour 6 (Lallana 60, 6), Gross 5; March 6 (Adingra 72, 6), Welbeck 6 (Pedro 60, 6), Mitoma 7; Ferguson 6.

West Ham United (4-2-3-1): Areola 9; Coufal 6, Zouma 7, Ogbonna 7, Emerson 7; Alvarez 8 (Fornals 78, 6), Ward-Prowse 9; Bowen 8, Soucek 7 (Benrahma 39, 7), Paqueta 8 (Ings 78, 6); Antonio 8 (Kehrer 78, 6).

Referee: Anthony Taylor.